International students stressed, outraged over new visa restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security announced new student visa policies in July, one of which adds a hard deadline to how long international students can stay in the U.S.

The change replaces the flexible “Duration of Status” policy, which allowed students to stay for the entire duration of their degree, with a strict, four-year maximum, “Admit Until Date.” This puts jeopardizes international students who were hoping to take advantage of the Optional Practical Training program to get an extended visa that would allow them to work in the U.S after graduation.

OPT is an extension to F1 visas, which permit students to enter the U.S. to pursue full-time academic studies. OPT gives students the opportunity to work for up to 12 months — or 24 months, if the job is STEM related — in their field of study after completing their degree.

In addition to the new federal restrictions, the University of Miami has tightened authorizations for Curricular Practical Training, the process that allows international students to have internships, following a warning that government agencies will more closely monitor the program. Moving forward, fewer international students might be accepted into the program.

New visa guidelines

The final DHS rule was published on July 16, 2026, but UM students were not immediately informed of the change.

The University did not respond to questions relating to why students were not told of the new federal policies sooner.

“It caught me off guard,” said Student A, who wishes to remain unnamed. “There was no news in the media about it. I never thought they would do this to international students.”

The updated nationwide guidelines will take effect on Sept. 15, less than a month after ISSS — UM’s International Student and Scholar Services — informed international students through email on Aug. 21 and 26.

International students will now have a strict four-year limit on their visas with a 30-day grace period — decreased from 60 days — to leave the U.S. after completing their academic program.

People who will need more than four years to finish their programs will have to apply for an Extension of Stay through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They are exempt if the regular length of the program is over four years, like architecture.

“Students admitted to academic programs whose normal length exceeds four years, such as Architecture and certain doctoral programs, are not automatically required to file an Extension of Stay (EoS) when they arrive in the United States,” The University said in a statement to The Hurricane. “The program length reflected on their Form I-20 or DS-2019 is used to determine their authorized stay. Because individual circumstances can vary, students are encouraged to consult with ISSS regarding how the new regulations may apply to their specific situation.”

UM recommends students consult ISSS about their specific case.

One of the new policies also states undergraduates cannot change majors or schools during their freshman year, while graduate students cannot change their program at all.

Once they complete their programs, students can only move to higher-level education, meaning from a bachelor’s to a master’s, not the other way around.

How UM students are impacted

Every year, international students make up 7% to 8% of the admitted class at UM, totaling more than 800 people. The updated guidelines affect every one of them, not only the ones arriving after September 15.

Despite the impact on their lives, none of the half dozen international students interviewed by The Hurricane felt comfortable being named for fear of backlash from the current administration.

Just last month, a federal judge in California ruled that the Trump administration has unconstitutionally deported students. UM students did not want to be named and risk their visas being revoked as well.

“It definitely changed my plans completely,” said Student B. “Now I plan to try and look for schools or employment opportunities in other countries.”

International students who exit the U.S. after Sept. 15 will receive an updated I-94 form at reentry that reflects the new AUD guidelines.

Unless they apply before March 18, 2027, students seeking Optional Practical Training work permits after graduation will have to apply for an Extension of Stay. UM recommends applying for OPT 90 days before program completion, and as soon as someone is eligible.

These new restrictions put a barrier on an already difficult process.

“Not many companies accept OPT; you’d be auto-rejected a lot,” said Student C. “And you need that broad experience. It helps your resume.”

The consequences for traveling while OPT applications are pending are also still unknown.

“If there is only one application pending with [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] and not two, it is easier,” said Kristin Pongé, the Associate Director of UM’s International Student and Scholar Services, on an ISSS-hosted webinar. “There is always a certain risk associated with travel. Since this is very new and we haven’t seen students travel since OPT is pending, I would caution against it.”

Students’ response

On top of the national restrictions, UM received a “reminder” from the Student and Exchange Visitor Program on Curriculum Practical Training eligibility on Aug. 12. International students are only authorized to do CPT if it is part of their Academic Bulletin, meaning every student must do it to complete their degree.

ISSS has halted processing of CPT applications that are not necessary for degree completion until further notice. Everyone approved for a Fall 2026 program before this change will, however, be able to complete it.

“Based on this guidance and consultation with legal counsel, ISSS will process CPT authorization applications only when the off‑campus practical training is required for program completion as specified in the Academic Bulletin,” according to an email international students received from the University on Aug. 21.

The new nationwide rule, released in the Federal Register, makes no mention of “substantial changes” in CPT aside from the “admission and extension” period. UM’s decision was triggered, according to a statement to The Hurricane, by the Student and Visitor Exchange Program’s indication that it would “increase its review of CPT applications.”

However, UM specified that the guidance issued is “not specific to Florida or The University of Miami.” Regulations on CPT apply to all U.S. universities.

“It’s already been difficult to find an internship because of all the other policies that were changed in the last [two] years, but now the fact that it’s legally impossible makes it a huge source of stress,” said Student C, who wishes to remain unnamed.

Banned from “non-required” internships, international students fear they will be at a disadvantage moving forward if they manage to remain in the U.S. to work. While not necessarily required, internships can make someone’s resume more competitive and increase their chances of getting a job.

“If we’re legally not allowed to have an internship in this country anymore, of course post-graduation employment becomes almost impossible to find here as a result,” said Student D, who wishes to remain unnamed.

Resources UM is offering

During this uncertain time, UM is offering resources to help international students.

“The University of Miami recognizes that changes in federal immigration policy and guidance can create questions and additional stress for international students,” said the University in a statement to The Hurricane. “International Student and Scholar Services is providing individual advising appointments and informational webinars for students.”

As changes occur, UM is keeping its faculty informed as well so they can provide appropriate support to students. Student advisors are available to all international students, alongside Cane Navigators.

“The University is also sharing guidance with faculty members, advisors, and program directors who are helping students understand how the requirements may affect their academic programs,” the statement said.

UM’s ISSS website also provides all relevant information on visa policy changes, including the past webinars. Students are advised by The University to contact ISSS at isss@miami.edu if they have any questions.

Students who changed their major should request an updated Form I-20 or DS-2019 — documents issued by the U.S. government, proving a person has been admitted into a full-time academic program and can pay for it— from ISSS as soon as possible. Similarly, students who are expected to finish their programs later than originally expected, should apply for a Program Extension through ISSS.

“Depending on the timing and individual circumstances, additional steps may be required to maintain an authorized stay in the United States,” the University said.

For any student having increased stress or anxiety, UM’s Counseling Center and well-being resources are available, including licensed psychologists and online resources.

ISSS also encourages students to look at DHS’ Study in the States for further information, and to “stick to reliable resources.” The University also says it will continue to update students and campus partners with important information.

“If anything is unclear, students are encouraged to contact their ISSS advisor directly for clarification and individualized guidance,” The University said in a statement to The Hurricane. “Information regarding ISSS advising services, including advisor contact information for advising by telephone, email, or Zoom meeting, as well as the ISSS walk-in advising schedule are listed on the ISSS website.”“ISSS is here to help. All of the processes are on our website,” Pongé said as she ended the Aug. 28 webinar on the new visa guidelines.

Still, international students feel like UM could work with other universities to push back on the new DHS regulations.

“I know we are not the most legally challenging school, so we probably want to stay neutral,” said student E, who wishes to remain unnamed. “So we’re gonna hope other schools [legally] challenge, but I don’t know.”