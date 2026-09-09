Former UM urologist, professor arrested on sexual battery charges

A former University of Miami urologist and professor was arrested on Aug. 20 after allegedly performing unnecessary procedures on students and employees.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy joined UM in 2015 as the Miller School of Medicine’s director of male reproductive medicine and surgery and an assistant professor of urology. In 2020, he became an associate professor.

Four years later, the 45-year-old left the University for a consultant urologist position at the Jumeirah American Clinic in Dubai.

The United Arab Emirates does not have a formal extradition agreement with the U.S., but following an investigation by the Miami Police Department, Ramasamy agreed to return to Miami to surrender. Authorities arrested Ramasamy at Miami International Airport and, shortly after his arrest, he attended bond court.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, Ramasamy said, “I never performed any unnecessary medical procedure. I never assaulted anyone. I never sexually assaulted anyone, never.”

Ramasamy posted a $120,000 bond and is currently on house arrest. He was ordered not to have contact with any of the alleged victims.

At the time of publishing, Ramasamy’s Florida medical license (ME123131) is listed as “Clear/Active,” and his New York license (249812) shows as “registered.”

According to the arrest warrant, the earliest allegations against Ramasamy date back to 2016.

Arrest warrant cites multiple victims

According to the arrest warrant, Ramasamy targeted male students and employees ranging from their late 20s to early 40s.

The warrant includes statements from six alleged victims, but only three are connected to sexual-battery charges. The others are mentioned as “other bad act” witnesses. A “bad act witness” is when someone’s past bad behavior is used to challenge their credibility on the witness stand.

The first alleged victim was doing postgraduate work under Ramsamy and served as his chief of staff in 2020. He claims that after a few months of working together, Ramasamy began asking questions about his personal life.

After telling Ramasamy he was having struggles with his relationship, he was recommended to undergo lab work, which returned completely normal.

Still, Ramasamy then recommended a semen sample from the victim, which he willingly gave in the lab.

According to the victim, semen test results typically take about 20 minutes, but after just two minutes, Ramasamy claimed one of the results was “extremely low.”

He would need to have weekly scrotal ultrasounds, according to Ramasamy, which were performed over the course of two to three months but he did not feel improvement.

During an examination in 2021, the accuser claims Ramasamy digitally penetrated his anus and stroked his genitals until he ejaculated. The alleged victim did not consent to this procedure.

A urology expert — who was cited but not named in the arrest warrant —reviewed the alleged victim’s medical records and statements and determined that there was no clinical reason to perform the procedure described.

The second alleged victim was a medical-student research fellow who worked for Ramasamy in 2022.

Ramasamy allegedly asked him to give a semen sample for a research project, to which he consented. He says he was later told he would need a rectal prostate exam for further evaluation.

The victim says his examinations were significantly longer and more aggressive than those he had seen Ramasamy perform on patients. He says he didn’t consent to the “unique maneuvers,” in which he was forced to ejaculate.

For over six months, Ramasamy allegedly performed prostate “massages” on the victim. The warrant also states that these procedures were performed alone and after normal business hours.

During one exam, Ramasamy allegedly performed a digital rectal exam without consent from the victim.

The alleged victim explains he went along with these procedures because he was in fear of disrupting their professional relationship. The relationship continued through December 2023, when the victim consented to surgery by Ramasamy to remove something that’s redacted from the warrant.

An unnamed urology expert analyzed the second victim’s records and statements and says there was no clinical reason for the first semen sample and the rectal procedures that followed.

The third alleged victim connected to the sexual battery charges was a student of Ramasamy’s in 2016. He says he was asked to give a semen sample, after which Ramasamy suggested a second sample and additional testing.

He agreed to become Ramasamy’s patient after he was told the second sample was worse than the first and that he had a condition that could cause fertility problems.

The results of the sample are not documented in the alleged victim’s medical records, according to the warrant.

In March 2017, Ramasamy performed surgery on the victim and later recommended routine STD testing. In October of the same year, Ramasamy began performing prostate “massages” on the victim to make him ejaculate as supposed “tests.”

A urology expert reviewed the records and statements and said that Ramasamy performed an invasive surgery based on undocumented semen analysis results and used a false STD test to suggest additional exams.

The expert also states that there was no medical reason for weekly exams and that this practice violates the standard of appropriate medical practice.

The warrant also states that Ramasamy performed a cystoscopy, a bladder and urethra examination, using a lighted tube with a camera, without consent from the victim.

Title IX complaints had been filed with UM, sources claim

The Miami Hurricane interviewed a resident in the UM urology department while Ramasamy was a faculty urologist there.

According to the source, who wishes to remain unnamed, a Title IX investigation was filed with UM against Ramasamy in the spring of 2024. The source also claims to have known the accuser and details about the alleged assault that occurred in 2016.

A post on X by Dr. Alex Tatem on February 22, 2026, supports the source’s statement. Tatem — a private practice urologist in Indiana — claimed that UM knew about the ongoing sexual assaults. During the interview The Hurricane conducted with him, Tatem said he sat on the same boards as Ramasamy and frequently interacted with him at urological events.

Within the post, Tatem included an email sent on April 1, 2024, from Maria Sevilla — UM’s deputy Title IX coordinator — regarding the complaint filed against Ramasamy.

In the email sent to people involved in the investigation, Sevilla wrote that “certain of the allegations have been corroborated” and Ramasamy would not be returning to UM. The email also read that UM would “submit the required disclosure” to the Florida Department of Health.

The source provided similar information, stating that UM had claimed it would file a formal report with the FDHL following the Title IX complaint.

But when the source began making calls, they realized that no report had been filed.

On May 4, 2024, the source filed a complaint with the Florida Department of Health against Ramasamy, citing their knowledge of sexual assault “under the premise of medical research.”

The Hurricane reviewed and verified this complaint. The Hurricane also verified communication between the source and the New Jersey State Board of Medical Examiners and the Texas Medical Board.

The Hurricane reached out to the University for comment but has not yet received a reply.

Existing culture exaggerated these issues, source says

Within the urology department, the source said there was a “bro mentality,” and the men competed with one another to see who had the highest sperm count.

According to the source, it did not seem odd when Ramasamy asked for semen samples because he frequently requested samples for this competition.

The source said they knew of a victim in 2016 — aligning with the arrest warrant — but that the victim was unwilling to report the assault and needed a more complex understanding of urology to understand why what Ramasamy was doing was wrong.

According to the source, Ramasamy also singled out women, creating a hostile environment with the intention of excluding the women so he was only surrounded by men.

Ramasamy faces three felony charges of sexual battery.

At the time of publishing, Ramasamy is scheduled to appear in court to set a plea on Sept. 17, according to Miami-Dade County court records.