Toney smashes UM single-game receiving record as Miami blitzes Stanford 45-6 in season opener

It’s Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney’s world, and Miami fans are living in it.

The duo put the college football world on notice Friday evening in Palo Alto, Calif., totaling 234 yards as the Miami Hurricanes pummeled the Stanford Cardinal 45-6

“Really proud of our players traveling across the country and staying focused,” Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal said. “Efficient and productive on both sides of the ball.”

Coming off a season where he set Miami’s single-season receiving yard and receptions record, Toney wasted no time getting his name into the record books again.

With 5:24 left in the third quarter, Mensah found Toney open with three defenders trailing behind him. The redshirt junior quarterback hit Toney in stride for a 47-yard touchdown, his third of the game, to etch his name in Miami lore once again.

Toney’s touchdown broke Eddie Brown’s record for the most receiving yards in a game (220) by a Miami Hurricane, bringing him to 229 on the night. Toney finished the night with 12 catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

“It means a lot knowing how many greats played at this University,” Toney said.

Mensah and Toney got their connection going on Miami’s first offensive play of the season, connecting for a 48-yard catch-and-run. Three plays later, Mensah found the sophomore wideout in acres of space, hitting the iconic Heisman pose after he waltzed in for a 23-yard touchdown.

“It comes from our practices,” Toney said. “Before we go 1-0 in the season we have to go 1-0 on Greentree.”

Toney hit paydirt again on Miami’s ensuing drive, as Mensah found the reigning NCAA receptions leader for a 2-yard touchdown, hitting the Heisman pose once again to give the Canes a 14-3 lead.

While it may be outshined by Toney’s historic night, Mensah put on a show in his first start as a Hurricane. The former Duke and Tulane transfer threw for career-highs with 401 yards and five touchdowns before being pulled from the game with more than three minutes left in the third quarter.

“His ability to read the field and his ability to digest concepts and continue to evolve is really, really impressive,” Cristobal said. “When the lights go on, the game for him is fun.”

Mensah’s 401 yards and five touchdowns are both program records for a quarterback in their first start as a Hurricane.

“They [Mensah and Toney] always bring something crazy out there,” said Miami defensive end Marquise Lightfoot.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Redshirt Junior Quarterback Darian Mensah leaps into the air as he comes onto the field versus Stanford on Sept. 4, 2026 at Stanford Stadium

It wasn’t just the “Mensah and Malachi” show, as nine other Hurricanes notched a reception as Miami spread the ball across the field.

Following Toney’s two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Hurricanes added on two more scores courtesy of CharMar Brown and Daylyn Upshaw to take Miami up to 28 points in the first half alone.

Up 22 in the second half, UM kept up its impressive pace. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson continued to let Mensah throw, culminating in a 34-yard touchdown pass to his former Duke running mate Cooper Barkate to open the third quarter — his first as a Hurricane.

With the loss of six starters, including first-round picks Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, Miami’s defense personified the “bend-don’t-break” mentality, surrendering just six points despite allowing 299 yards.

Stanford tight end and Christopher Columbus High School alumnus Benji Blackburn and senior wideout Caden High gave the Miami defense problems, as the duo combined for 13 catches and 144 yards.

“Credit to Stanford’s coaching staff for being smart and finding holes in the defense,” UM safety Zechariah Poyser said. “ That’s something we have to get back to the drawing board on.”

The Canes emptied their bench late in the third quarter up 42-6, giving rotational players an opportunity for live snaps early in the season.

Those depth reps could prove crucial as Miami aims for another deep playoff run this season.

The Hurricanes will make a quick turnaround back across the country as they prepare for their home opener against FAMU on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.