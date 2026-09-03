Canes star WR Malachi Toney signs new NIL deal with Adidas

Miami football’s Malachi Toney has signed a brand new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas, the apparel company announced on Thursday.

The partnership was unveiled alongside promotional photos of Toney wearing classic black and white striped Adidas apparel.

Since bursting onto the scene last season as a true freshman, the wide receiver has become one of the biggest names in Hurricanes football. The Liberty City native hauled in a program record of 109 receptions for a total of 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His performance earned him ACC Player of the Year and is one of the three cover athletes on EA Sports College Football 27.

Toney’s impact extended well beyond the receiving game. He added 113 rushing yards and a touchdown, threw for 82 yards and two scores out of Miami’s wildcat package and recorded another 298 yards as a punt returner, finishing the season with a team-high 1,622 all-purpose yards.

Now entering his sophomore season, the 19-year-old has become one of college football’s most recognizable young stars — and Adidas is betting on him.

The young star joins an Adidas athlete roster that includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Former Hurricanes Rueben Bain Jr., David Njoku and Braxton Berrios have also represented the brand.

Although details surrounding Toney’s agreement with Adidas — including its financial terms — have not been publicly disclosed, it provides the apparel giant with another young, skilled player to its roster of athletes with growing careers.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer – Freshman Wide Reciever Malachi Toney leaps into the endzone on October 17, 2025.

The deal also extends an already close connection between Adidas and Miami athletics. The company has served as the Hurricanes’ official apparel and footwear provider since 2015 and currently outfits all of UM’s athletic programs.

Although the contract between UM athletics and Adidas is set to expire in 2027, this new partnership between one of UM’s biggest names currently supports the growing buzz that the University and Adidas are open to renewing.

In addition to signing with Adidas, Toney has also signed on for a campaign with FIT House Brands alongside quarterback Darian Mensah. While the duo will be collaborating on the field to get to the bright lights of the national championship, the pair will work together off the field to create content for the brand.

Toney’s individual partnership arrives just before Miami begins its 2026 season on the road against Stanford on Sept. 4, with the sophomore expected to once again serve as one of the centerpieces of Mario Cristobal’s carefully curated Hurricanes offense.