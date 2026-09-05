Takeaways from No. 7 Miami’s historic 45-6 victory over Stanford

It takes more than five hours by plane to cover the 2,565-mile distance to Stanford from the University of Miami.

Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney found the Stanford end zone in less than two minutes.

Their connection wasted no time striking early and often, leading to one of the most historic nights in college football as the pair set multiple program records.

The Hurricanes came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and never let their foot off the gas en route to a statement 45-6 Week 1 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Here’s what we learned:

Malachi Magic

There’s always a moment in a legendary athlete’s career where they shift from budding superstar to possible all-time great.

Toney had his moment in the first half against Stanford, putting up a video game-like stat line of 10 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

The moment has never been too bright for the electric 18-year-old who, as a freshman, set Miami’s single-season reception and receiving yard record last year — but this felt different.

Now a sophomore and a captain, Toney wasted no time in making his impact felt by reeling in 75 yards and a touchdown on Miami’s opening drive.

And as he strolled into the end zone, he traded out his iconic “305” celebration for a new one, the Heisman pose. After scoring again on the following drive, Toney would hit the pose again — signaling to the college football world that he wants to be known as the best in the country.

He ended his night midway through the third quarter with 12 catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns, setting a program record for receiving yards, which was set back in 1984 by Eddie Brown.

Known locally as “Baby Jesus,” Toney continues to be the stuff of legend for the Miami faithful.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Sophomore Reciever Malachi Toney points into the crowd after scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Sept. 4, 2026 at Stanford Stadium.

Shades of the 2024 Hurricane offense

Led by No.1 overall pick and Heisman finalist Cam Ward, the 2024 Hurricanes set the college football world alight with 44.3 points and 537 yards per game, both program records.

And while it’s a lofty comparison, this 2026 Hurricanes offense demonstrated a high level that puts them in the upper echelon of college offenses.

Making his first start as a Hurricane, Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah carved up the Stanford defense, throwing more touchdowns (5) than incompletions (3).

In doing so, he set a program record for passing yards in a UM debut (401), which also marked a career-high.

“It’s just an honor to be the quarterback of this team,” Mensah said. “I was eager to get on the field … a dream come true.”

Mensah only played three quarters as the Canes emptied their bench midway through the third, meaning there’s still more room for this Miami offense to grow into.

Thankfully, this Hurricane side doesn’t show signs of the 2024 defense, which cost the Canes a playoff appearance as they gave up 42 points in a crushing loss to Syracuse in the final week of the regular season.

Despite giving up 144 yards on 13 catches, the new-look Hurricane defense allowed just six points against the Cardinal and caused havoc on the interior all night.

Miami’s offense should have no problem putting the team on its back while the defense sorts itself out.

First tree chopped down

Yes, it’s only Stanford, a team that went 4-8 last season and barely scraped by Hawaii in its Week 0 season opener.

But if the Hurricanes wish to avenge their national championship loss last season, they must emphatically dominate every team in front of them on their quest for a sixth national title.

They did just that Friday night against the Cardinal, with an impressive 39-point win over a team that was already game-sharp.

The Canes could’ve come out sleepwalking in this cross-country affair, but set the tone early and carried the momentum throughout the evening — showcasing why many believed this team to be a championship contender.

There’s a long season ahead, with plenty of crucial games on the way, but as head coach Mario Cristobal always emphasizes:

“Stay focused on 1-0.”

If this team can avoid a slip-up along the way, there should be no reason Miami can’t win its first ACC championship and return to the College Football Playoff.