Former Miami WR Cam Vaughn drops lawsuit against University

Former Miami Hurricanes wideout Cam Vaughn has officially dropped his lawsuit against the University according to On3.

The move comes after the University’s submission of a relief request to allow his entrance into the transfer portal — with such a waiver being at the core of the original suit filed earlier this week.

Vaughn’s original lawsuit alleged the Hurricanes “refused to submit the waiver request the NCAA requires so that he can enter the transfer portal,” following his dismissal from the program earlier this August.

Other claims included “promises of a multi-year scholarship and revenue-sharing and NIL compensation” that were not met.

The West Virginia transfer’s dismissal was announced by head coach Mario Cristobal on Aug. 17, who did not give a direct reason for his departure.

“Cam Vaughn has been dismissed from the team,” Cristobal said. “We wish him the best … the Canes will press on.”

The Miami Hurricane has reached out repeatedly for comment on the situation, but has not received a response.

Vaughn came to the program as a highly-touted transfer from WV, but his place in the depth chart slid following additional transfers such as Cooper Barkate and the rise of emerging homegrown talents.

Miami will kick off its 2026 season in a week’s time on the road against Stanford on Sept. 4.

Click here for more on Vaughn’s original lawsuit, and here for further information on his dismissal from the program.