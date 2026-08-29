TMH Sports Hot Takes for 2026 Hurricanes football

Coming off a National Championship appearance, expectations are sky-high for Canes football as the program pushes for its first title in more than 20 years.

With another transfer quarterback at the helm in the form of Darian Mensah and superstars littered around the roster for Miami, the mix of fresh faces and returning talent sparks plenty of national debate on where the Canes stand.

As buzz around the Hurricanes continues to mount with UM’s season-opener one week away against Stanford on Sept. 4, read some “hot takes” from the TMH Sports Staff on what this season will hold for the Canes.

Sebastian Font, Co-Sports Editor – Miami will boast more first-rounders than last season

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Hurricanes had three of its biggest stars walk across the stage and shake commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand in the first round.

The trio of OT Francis Mauigoa (Pick 10), DE Reuben Bain Jr. (Pick 15) and DE Akheem Mesidor (Pick 22) marked the most Hurricanes selected in the first round since 2004 — a draft where UM set the record for first-rounders with six (for those keeping score at home).

And while their talent will be missed, the Canes reloaded in the portal and retained homegrown talent.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see four or more Hurricanes selected in the first round of the 2027 Draft, including the likes of: QB Darian Mensah, DT Ahmad Moten Sr., DT Justin Scott, CB O.J Frederique and DE Damon Wilson II.

There’s premier talent scattered across the field for this Hurricane side, which has come a long way since Jonathan Ford was the Miami’s only draftee in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From begging for a single pro talent to overflowing with it — proof of Mario Cristobal’s concept.

Jayden Gonzalez, Co-Sports Editor – Miami’s defensive line will be better than last year’s group

It’s hard to imagine the Hurricanes pass rush somehow getting better while losing two of the best defensive lineman in the country to the NFL Draft, but the 2026 iteration of the Canes have a chance to do that in the aggregate.

Missouri transfer Damon Wilson is coming off his best year — hoisting 10 sacks against SEC talent. His style of play is what Miami needs to replace the sack production of Mesidor, who led the Canes with 12.5 sacks last season.

Junior defensive ends Marquise Lightfoot and Armando Blount are also poised for strong seasons after being rotational pieces behind Bain and Mesidor.

On the interior, Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott are two of the best nose tackles in the nation, both having chances to become first round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Entering his fifth season and slowly working his way up the ranks, Moten made his presence felt in 2025, tallying 4.5 sacks and 31 tackles and making his biggest impact in the postseason.

While Scott hasn’t put up the flashiest numbers — with just 26 tackles and one sack in 2025— he has incredible speed and twitchiness for a 303-pound defensive lineman, he just needs the production to put it all together.

Makena Wong, Photo Editor, Junior Defensive End Rueben Bain Jr. celebrates after interception on Sunday, Aug. 31st, 2025.

Bella Armstrong, Senior Staff Writer – Malachi Toney will win the Heisman.

Call it Miami bias if you want, but Toney has everything necessary to turn a breakout season into a Heisman campaign.

He’s explosive, versatile and ultimately the kind of player who can completely change a game every time the ball touches his hands. More importantly, Miami’s offense gives him the opportunity to produce the highlight-reel moments Heisman voters remember.

The award has become increasingly quarterback-dominated, but that makes Toney an even more interesting — almost dark horse — candidate. If the Canes remain nationally relevant like they’re expected to and Toney becomes the centerpiece of its offense (and we all know he will), don’t be surprised when he ends up in New York.

Come December, I’ll call it proper foresight.

Luca Mucciardi, Staff Writer – “Mali-cat” returns in a bigger role

One of the staples of last year’s Miami Hurricanes offense was Shannon Dawson’s self-proclaimed “Mali-Cat” offense.

Malachi Toney, a high school quarterback for a time at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., was often utilized in this wildcat scheme last season for the Hurricanes. He attempted seven passes, completing four of them for a total of 82 yards and two touchdowns.

With the effectiveness/threat of Toney with both his legs and his underappreciated arm, the “Mali-Cat” has all the possibility of being an integral part of this Hurricanes offensive scheme, leading me to believe that Malachi Toney will throw for over 250 yards and 5 touchdowns this season through the air.

Who needs Air-Jordan, Miami’s got Air-Mali.

Brendan Cafferty, Staff Writer – Cooper Barkate leads team in receiving yards

Cooper Barkate will outshine Malachi Toney … in one general stat.

Malachi Toney’s versatility will not go unnoticed on the playing field, but when it comes to receiving yards, Barkate will prevail as Darian Mensah’s favorite. The two former Blue Devils showed a deep connection in 2025, with Barkate tallying 1,106 of Mensah’s 3,973 passing yards. In comparison, Beck threw for 3,813 yards last year, with Toney being responsible for 1,211 in the air.

With similar statlines in the 2025 regular seasons, there is reason to believe both will have outstanding seasons with Mensah at the helm, but Barkate will break past Toney in receiving for a couple of reasons. One, the previously mentioned connection with Mensah, even being referred to by the quarterback as his “best friend.” Two, Toney’s ACC Rookie of the Year season will make him a target for defenses, often leaving Barkate isolated on the deep route.

Contingent on the offense run by OC Shannon Dawson, and the accuracy of Mensah’s deep ball (which has proven efficient in the past), it seems Barkate could be in for a large downfield presence this season.

With all that said, it’s still impossible to contain Mali, so his YAC could exceed the already high expectations set for this season.

UM Freshman Malachi Toney rushes for the game winning touchdown versus Texas A&M on Dec. 20 // Jake Sperling.

Olivia Attalla, Staff Writer – Miami will win the National Championship

The Miami Hurricanes were only a few seconds away from clinching the College Football Championship against the Indiana Hoosiers until Carson Beck threw a costly interception at the end of the game.

Now, the Canes are back and fully loaded, led by Quarterback Darian Mensah, who had 3,973 passing yards in 2025, leading the ACC, and good for second-most in the country.

Mensah also finished with 34 touchdowns, and set a Duke single-season record. Now, all eyes are on him to see if he can deliver when the pressure is at its highest.

Can the Hurricanes quarterback carry that same high energy and bring the Canes back to the Natty?

I think he will.

Riley Donner, Contributing Writer – Bain and Mesidor Are Gone. So is Miami’s Margin for Error

While The ‘U’ may have more overall talent on paper in 2026, the loss of first round draft picks Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor means losing two players each capable of wrecking a game by themselves. Bain and Mesidor totaled 22 sacks on the season, with 10.5 coming during the Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff run, along with 40 combined pressures.

When Miami needs a big defensive play late in the game, who is the guy now? Last season, blown coverage or a missed assignment could be erased by one of the two elite-level pass rushers.

Replacing the production of two First Team All-ACC pass rushers is difficult; replacing their ability to take over a game is even harder

Talia Eckles, Contributing Writer – Darian Mensah will raise the standard set by Carson Beck

After Carson Beck led the Miami Hurricanes to the National Championship, it may seem bold to say his replacement will be even better. But Darian Mensah has already shown his immense talent at the ACC level, throwing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns with only six interceptions at Duke last season.

Beck finished his Miami season with 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Double the amount of interceptions as Mensah last season.

However, Mensah will have to do it without the same key defensive players Beck had with him last season. Miami’s loss of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to the NFL gives Mensah a disadvantage over Beck.

Regardless, I think Mensah will not only succeed, but outperform Beck. By the end of the season, I would not be surprised if Canes fans look back at Beck’s numbers and realize Mensah is an upgrade.

Ricky Browne, Contributing Writer – Miami will average the most PPG in its history

In 2024 with Cam Ward under center, the Hurricanes set a program record with 43.9 points per game.

While this prediction marks a big leap from the 30.9 points per game the Hurricanes averaged last year, I truly believe the 2026 Hurricanes have a chance to do it.

Malachi Toney returns after an historical freshman year in which he recorded 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns and lining up on the other side from him will be senior transfer Cooper Barkarte who had 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Darian Mesnah also joins from Duke who himself had an incredible year, and now has the best supporting cast of his career.

The Hurricanes also bring back their entire running back room including Mark Fletcher Jr.

If everything falls in place, the Miami Hurricanes could look at an historical scoring offense this season.