Miami Hurricanes WR Cam Vaughn dismissed from program

Miami Hurricanes WR Cam Vaughn has been dismissed from the team, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.

Cristobal announced the dismissal on WQAM’s Joe Rose Show Monday morning, confirming the West Virginia transfer is no longer with the team.

“Cam Vaughn has been dismissed from the team,” Cristobal said. “We wish him the best … the Canes will press on.”

Cristobal gave no direct reason for Vaughn’s departure.

All signs point to a multitude of reasons for his dismissal, not just a “one-time” issue.

Vaughn was arrested in Georgia for reckless driving in July, but sources indicate this was not the only reason for his departure — especially considering Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle was recently arrested on a similar charge of reckless driving and remains with the team.

The redshirt junior committed to Miami in early January as a proven veteran addition for the Hurricanes young wide receiver room. Across the past two seasons, Vaughn reeled in 93 catches for 1344 yards across his time at Jacksonville State and West Virginia.

However, his spot in the depth chart slid once Darian Mensah committed to Miami late in the transfer portal, bringing his No.1 target Cooper Barkate with him.

Add on the continued development of sophomores Josh Moore and Daylyn Upshaw alongside budding freshmen prospects, Vaughn was faced with an uphill battle for playing time this upcoming season.

Vaughn becomes the third player to depart from Miami this fall, with the announcement of Hayden Lowe and Jontavius Wyman’s departures made earlier this month.

The Hurricanes are set to start their 2026 season against Stanford in just less than three weeks time on Sept. 4.