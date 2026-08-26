Florida’s hypocritical laws of life

Florida carried out its 13th execution of the year on Tuesday, August 18, putting 61-year-old William Silvia to death by lethal injection.

Florida accounts for almost half of all executions carried out nationwide, solidifying its place as a death chamber in the country next to Texas and Oklahoma.

But at the same time, Florida also champions “protecting human life” by passing strict anti-abortion laws under the moral banner of sanctity, fundamental human rights and the defense of the vulnerable.

These laws are contradictory and hypocritical. How can the state support death one way and not the other? It doesn’t make sense from a “for life” movement standpoint.

When signing into law the state’s six-week Heartbeat Protection Act — which prohibits abortions once the unborn child has a detectable heartbeat – Governor Ron DeSantis said supporting life is an absolute moral imperative, saying, “We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida.”

Yet in the same breath, DeSantis maintained a strict view in defending Florida’s record-setting pace of capital punishment. The Florida Governor offered a different view of Florida’s power over life, calling the death penalty an “appropriate punishment for the worst offenders.”

One cannot claim moral authority on the “sanctity of human life” while operating the nation’s busiest execution site. The state’s stance is fundamentally contradictory.

The criminal justice system is inherently flawed, capable of irrevocable errors and unfortunate racial bias. In fact, Florida holds the alarming record for the most death row exonerations in the entire nation, with 30 individuals on death row cleared of all charges before death since 1973.

This is partly due to Florida’s lenient sentencing requirement, only needing 8 out of 12 jurors to vote for the death penalty while all other states (besides Alabama) require unanimity from jurors.

If life is sacred to its full extent — from conception to natural death — then its value cannot be conditional upon crime, convenience or political power. To argue that the government lacks the authority to terminate a pregnancy but holds the absolute authority to kill someone is a severely hypocritical double standard.

This political question is not new and has existed in the Republican Party for some time now. After Roe v. Wade was decided in 1976, the Republican Party split on its values on life. The GOP adjusted its anti-abortion platform, explicitly invoking the Declaration of Independence to assert the “inherent dignity and sanctity of all human life.”

Therefore, those contradicting GOP values rely on a distinction between innocence and guilt: abortion destroys an “innocent” life, while capital punishment executes a “guilty” life that has no rights through its severe violence.

Florida cannot have it both ways. If it truly wants to stand for a culture of life, it must apply that moral standard consistently across the board, which means abolishing the death penalty.

Until then, the Sunshine State’s actions remain deeply contradictory. Florida, it’s time we live up to the meaning of the movement for life.