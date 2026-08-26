Democratic Socialism is bringing back hope for the American left

Following the end of Florida’s primary election earlier this month, the one result that seemed to shock the most American voters was the nomination of Angie Nixon, a democratic socialist and state representative from Jacksonville.

However, for those who have been following election results across the country, her nomination should come as no surprise.

Democratic socialists have been making strides in key states over the past year. The most notable was the election of Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York City.

Voters are shifting to support democratic socialists rather than moderate democrats in the primaries to appeal to younger voters, and it looks like it’s working. Nixon’s nomination is a sign of changing sentiments among the American populace towards socialist ideas, as well as a signifier of a shift within the Democratic Party.

Nylisha Noisette, a UM student and Miami local, felt satisfied with the result.

“I voted for Angie Nixon and I’m glad she won. In regard to the midterm election, I could see Florida going blue. Especially with everything that’s going on now,” Noisette said. “But at the same time I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t because we are filled with a large older population with money.”

What Noisette is referring to is the tendency of older voters to lean toward conservative politics. Florida is a top retirement destination for its warm weather and beaches, which is a major factor in its consistency as a red state over the past decade.

Many Floridians share Noisette’s doubts about Florida swinging toward the Democratic Party, as exemplified by the party’s nominee for governor, David Jolly, a former Republican.

In contrast, Kara Warren, a nearby Broward County resident and FAMU student, was disappointed in his nomination.

“I voted for Dayna Marie Foster, and I was honestly pretty shocked that Ms. Foster didn’t win because I high key didn’t hear about the other candidate,” Warren said. “I liked Ms. Foster because I felt like she was very progressive, and reflected the values of my peers and me.”

Florida plays a key role as a big state with a lot of house seats and influential politics. As Florida residents — especially young voters under 30 — push for change, they must still grapple with the state’s key role as a potential swing state in both the midterm and presidential elections down the line.