Miami Hurricanes eye 2026 title chase after CFP run

Last season brought the most success the Miami Hurricanes football program has seen in more than two decades.

The shine and intimidation the “U” logo held on the field during its dominant periods in the 80s and early 2000s felt like it had returned as Miami took the nation by storm with its College Football Playoff performance.

The Canes soared to a program-record thirteen wins on the year, including their first bowl win since 2016 and their first-ever CFP appearance, but fell just shy of their sixth national championship in a 27-21 loss to Indiana.

Miami’s playoff run highlighted the renewed culture around the program.

UM entered arguably the most hostile environment in college football, Kyle Field, to upset the Texas A&M Aggies 10-3 in round one, followed by dramatic wins over Ohio State and Ole Miss in the Cotton Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

Despite a heartbreaking loss to Indiana in the final game, the Hurricanes had finally brought themselves back into the national spotlight after more than twenty years in hibernation.

Following their historic season, it’s time to look at what’s to come as the Canes have sky-high expectations for their 2026 campaign.

QB Darian Mensah

Mensah takes the reins as quarterback for the Hurricanes following a stellar season for the Duke Blue Devils in which he threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns — both good for second in the nation. He also led the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship victory, a title which has eluded the Hurricanes during its 22-year stay in the conference.

Miami is placing a lot of trust in its new signal caller, with On3 valuing his NIL compensation at $6.5 million, marking the highest valuation among college athletes entering the 2026 season.

When asked about his new star quarterback, head coach Mario Cristobal called Mensah “a complete professional,” praising his “great command” of the offense, “arm talent,” “pocket presence” and “great energy.”

With lots of hype surrounding the transfer, many believe Mensah is the last piece of the puzzle to get the Canes over the hump this year.

WR Malachi Toney

The 18-year-old receiver took the country by storm last year as a freshman, being the Canes’ most dangerous weapon on offense all season.

Toney hauled in 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns alongside contributions as a running back and quarterback in Miami’s trademark “Malicat” formation.

The Freshman All-American paced the entire country in receptions and led all freshmen in receiving yards and touchdowns.

When asked about his thoughts on the season, Toney voiced his confidence.

“This year I feel more prepared because I know what I’m going into,” he said. “Last year, I was a freshman … I didn’t know what I was getting myself into going into the season, but now I know because I have experience from the past season.”

Entering his sophomore year, Toney is expected to maintain his crucial role in the offense as a potential Heisman candidate.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer – Freshman Wide Reciever Malachi Toney leaps over a Stanford Defender on October 26, 2025.

RB Mark Fletcher:

Without bruising running back Mark Fletcher, the Canes would not have had a chance in the CFP.

His 172 yards against Texas A&M were the main reason the Hurricanes pulled off the upset in round one, but his production didn’t end there. Fletcher would run for 90, 133 and 112 yards over the next three games, breaking off crucial runs to swing momentum in Miami’s favor.

Many expected Fletcher to head to the league in the 2026 NFL Draft, but opted to return for his senior season.

Still, his decision to return for another year demonstrates the culture established at UM by head coach Mario Cristobal — this team wants to win the title.

S Bryce Fitzgerald

As a true freshman in 2025, Fitzgerald broke onto the scene with six interceptions — tied for second-most in FBS — including the game-winner against Texas A&M in the first round of the playoffs. Fitzgerald only started four games, but still found a way to become one of the Hurricanes’ most important defensive backs with his knack for takeaways.

Fitzgerald knows that he needs to take the next step as a defensive leader this season, noting his new responsibilities.

“Really just got to stop being a kid. [You’ve] got to change your mindset,” he said. “You’re a grown man now, so really just got to do grown-man things on and off the field.”

This season poses an opportunity for him to transition from a young ballhawk to a superstar safety.

DT Ahmad Moten Sr.

After losing star edge rushers Ruben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, who combined for 22 sacks last season, Moten is being looked at as the new leader of the D-line.

Moten garnered 4.5 sacks, 9 TFLs and 20 quarterback pressures last season, earning him second-team All-ACC honors.

While Miami’s edge rush talent is still immense, the Canes defensive line might thrive more on the interior.

Assistant Photo Editor Brian Mulvey // Redshirt junior defensive Ahmad Moten Sr. celebrates after getting a tackle against the Florida Gators on Sept. 20, 2025

Key Games:

At Clemson (10/3)

This is where the season starts to get real.

Miami takes on Clemson in Death Valley in a matchup already being predicted to be the location of College Gameday Week 5. While the Tigers will have home-field advantage, Miami’s defense should stifle a Clemson offense that sputtered in big games last season.

V.S. Florida State (10/17)

Their next game sees the Hurricanes host the Seminoles in their annual rivalry matchup.

This will be another test for Miami, but once again the Canes are favored and should get the win at home.

At Notre Dame (11/7)

After kicking off their season last year by playing one of the most impactful games of the campaign, many expect this year’s edition to carry the same weight. Now scheduled in the heart of the season, if Miami is to lose a game this year, it would be this one.

Playing away in a hostile environment against a top-5 ranked Fighting Irish team isn’t an easy task, but if Miami plays up to standard, it will be a matchup for the ages.

This season is crucial for Miami in maintaining the program’s trajectory. They have the coach, the quarterback and the talent across the field to compete for a National Championship. Week one away against Stanford on Sept. 4 will begin to tell the story of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes.