A guide to going out at the U

While your style, personality or interests may change over the course of your time at the University of Miami, there is one shared interest among almost all students: a love for party culture.

In a bustling city like Coral Gables, which is only 20 minutes from Downtown Miami, there are endless ways to go out and have fun with your friends on any day of the week.

Clubbing

If you attempted to list every club in a 10-mile radius of campus, the list would be never-ending. However, there are a few that every student should visit at least once.

Space is the best-known club around, and not just among students. Influencers and DJs from all over the world have visited Club Space for a night of partying that doesn’t end until well into the next morning. They also offer Saturday morning yoga classes so that you can sweat out any toxins after a long night out.

Bodega, co-founded by University of Miami alum Jared Galbut, is another popular spot in the Grove and has probably been one of the slides of your Instagram semester dump at least once. Both a taco stand and nightclub, Bodega is the perfect place for dinner and dancing.

Other well-known clubs in the area include LIV, E11EVEN and Palm Tree Club. There is no shortage of places to go out with friends on any given night.

To note as you make your weekend plans: while some of these clubs do allow guests 18 and older, several are limited to those aged 21 and older.

Fraternities

My favorite way to wear a random costume on a Wednesday night: fraternity-registered parties and tailgates are definitely a highlight of the semester when it comes to going out.

The different venues and themes make it a great way to meet people while also having a great time.

During football season, the fraternities will open up their houses and backyards for tailgates, and it’s become what everyone looks forward to on a Saturday after a long week of classes — besides watching our favorite Canes play at Hard Rock, of course.

“I think part of UM’s appeal is that there’s something for everyone. I can go to a bar, a frat or a club all in one week and know I’m going to have fun,” said a UM sophomore who wishes to remain unnamed.

Starting in the Grove

If you’re just beginning to explore the Grove, then there are two spots you can’t miss: Sandbar and Oasis.

These two bars have become a rite of passage for students here at the U, and they are the best way to socialize during your first semester.

Sandbar hosts what students call “Thirsty Thursday,” where Canes go to Sandbar in the Grove every Thursday night of the fall semester.

On Wednesdays in the Grove, freshmen will attend Oasis and can partake in karaoke all night long.