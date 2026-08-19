Serving pancakes with a purpose

The alliterative charm of “Pancakes with Pat” reflects more than a catchy name. The semesterly event represents the connection between the University of Miami and its community, fostering conversation and strengthening relationships beyond the classroom.

Pancakes with Pat attracts students and faculty alike, offering a casual space to connect and build community. It’s not just about the pancakes. It’s a chance to share stories, catch up with friends and engage with the University of Miami leadership. The event also represents UM’s mission to foster connection and engagement with students.

This year, hundreds of students gathered, and next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Pancakes with Pat.

Dr. Patricia Whitely, the Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Alumni Engagement at UM, has served the community since 1982. Dr. Whitely has been serving pancakes to Canes since 2017.

Lines of students wrapped around the Hebert Wellness Center like a queue to a Blockbuster store on a Friday night. At the end of the line stood what felt like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, except instead of candy, pillow-soft pancakes waited to be drenched in sprinkles and syrup. Between the stacks of syrup bottles, conversations crackled and students traded conversations like an episode of Gossip Girl.

Whitley was inspired to create her own event. “Well, a colleague of mine told me that he did frosted flakes with Foster. I was like, I could do something better than that. I could do something like Pancakes with Pat.” Whitley said.

Dr. Whitely said, “It’s a simple event, nobody has to say they are coming, everybody’s [sic] like hanging out with their friends.”Whitely’s words reflect how the event creates a space for students to take a break from academics while still building meaningful relationships in the school’s community.

Dr. Whitely stood at the entrance wearing a bright smile and a matching bright white apron emblazoned with the words “Pancakes with Pat.” Her approachable demeanor made it easy to chat with her, capturing the spirit of the event; a relaxed community haven where students and faculty could connect.

For some students, the draw was simple: the pancakes were a welcome treat, a sweet change from the dining hall’s usual repeat.

“It’s better food than the dining hall, to tell you the truth,” said Meldy Gloria, a sophomore studying Political Science and minoring in Arabic Studies.

Others appreciated the sense of community and the support the event provides, like Corey Reed, a freshman majoring in the music industry.

“It’s a really nice way to know that the school really cares about our well-being,” Reed said.

His words carried a profound meaning of Pancakes with Pat, capturing that it’s more than just eating pancakes, but also feeling appreciated and seen. Pancakes with Pat aligns with the campus mission of service while acknowledging the mental and emotional challenges of college life.

Standing beside Reed was Kayla, also a freshman majoring in the music industry.

Kayla put to rest any doubts UM students may have had about whether Pancakes with Pat was worth attending.

“Go, it’s a really good time, and the pancakes are better than you think they’re gonna be. I think it brings a lot of community,” she said.

While balancing an Eiffel Tower of pancakes, Kayla advised UM to pass on the tradition, believing it creates a welcoming environment.

As students’ conversations lingered and plates were being cleared, the spirit of Pancakes with Pat was obvious: it’s more than a catchy name or a stack of pancakes. It’s a tradition aimed at bringing the University of Miami together as a community.

United through pancakes to connect, unwind and be seen. With the 10th anniversary of Pancakes with Pat approaching, the event promises to serve pancakes with one meaningful purpose.

Meet fellow Canes, enjoy some pancakes, and chat with your community. Keep an eye out for the Pancakes with Pat poster in your residential housing lobby for more details!