Race for the Sunshine: UM’s US House district competition is set

Primary season has come to a close in the Sunshine State as Republicans and Democrats have locked in their candidates for the U.S. House.

U.S. Senate Race

In the Senate, incumbent junior Senator Ashley Moody won the republican primary in a landslide with nearly 80% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Moody was Florida’s Attorney General when she was appointed to the U.S. Senate last year following Marco Rubio’s appointment and confirmation as Secretary of State. Now she faces a special election to keep her seat in the senate. The winner of the general election in Nov. will be up for re-election in 2028.

Democratic Socialist and Florida House member Angie Nixon won in an upset against former Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman. Vindman outspent her by at least $15 million.

Nixon became famous for taking to the Florida House floor with a bullhorn to protest this year’s redrawing of the congressional map.

FL-27

The battle for Florida’s 27th district, home to the University of Miami, will showcase two former journalists to fight in one of the state’s most competitive congressional districts.

Incumbent republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar will face former CBS Miami anchor, democrat Elliot Rodriguez, in the general election after they both won in their respective primaries. Salazar first ran in 2020, defeating former UM President Donna Shalala by just over three percent of the vote. She won reelection to a third term in 2024 with roughly 20% of the vote.

FL-25

In District 25, which spans the Atlantic Coast from Palm Beach to Miami Beach, incumbent moderate Democrat Jared Moskowitz survived a challenge from democratic socialist Oliver Larkin.

Larkin is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and sought to pose a strong challenge to Moskowitz, prompting the party’s establishment wing to swoop in and help Moskowitz.

Moskowitz will face Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, who won in a crowded Republican primary.

FL-24

In District 24, the race to succeed Frederica Wilson went to Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, who received her endorsement back in June. Gilbert has been on the county commission since 2020 and defeated former State Sen. Shevrin Jones. Gilbert will face Republican entrepreneur Mayonna Te Brown in November – she was the only candidate on the Republican ticket.

All of these candidates will be facing off in the general election on November 3. To vote, make sure your voter registration is up to date, and check where you are registered so you know all your voting options.

For more election coverage, check out our stories on state executive elections, state legislative elections and local elections.