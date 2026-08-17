Hurricanes football receives highest AP preseason ranking since 2018

Coming off a National Championship appearance, Miami has checked into the AP preseason poll at the No.7 spot which was released on Monday afternoon.

This marks the highest ranking since the 2018 preseason poll and the last time the Hurricanes have been top 10 in back-to-back seasons dates back to 2004-2005.

Reigning national champions, Indiana, lands one spot ahead of Miami.

Led by fifth year head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes have routinely improved their spot in the preseason poll.

Starting in 2022, Miami landed at No. 16 but went 5-7, not qualifying for a bowl game. Missing the poll in 2023, they re-entered in 2024 at the No. 19 spot and have surged since — ranked No.10 ahead of last season and now No.7 in the 2026 preseason poll.

Ohio State (No.1) and Notre Dame (No. 4) land above Miami, though the Hurricanes beat both teams last season. Miami will travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 as they look to take down a storied foe for the second time in as many years.

Three ACC universities including Miami landed on the poll. SMU comes in at No. 19 while Louisville lands at No. 24.

Miami kicks off its 2026 campaign at Stanford on Sept. 4.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EST.