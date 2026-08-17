Hurricanes fall to Jacksonville 2-0, come back swinging 3-0 against FAU

Miami soccer opened its 2026 season with a frustrating loss on the road before quickly finding its footing three days later.

After falling 2-0 to Jacksonville on Wednesday despite controlling much of the offensive action, the Hurricanes bounced back Sunday with a 3-0 shutout over Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton to earn their first win of the season and move to 1-1 record.

Miami had no shortage of opportunities in its season opener. The Hurricanes outshot Jacksonville 9-4 in the first half and held a 2-0 advantage in corner kicks, but ultimately entered halftime scoreless.

The Dolphins made Miami pay for those missed chances after the break, breaking through in the 58th minute before adding another goal in the 71st. Despite finishing with a 10-8 advantage in shots and taking six corner kicks to Jacksonville’s one, Miami managed just two shots on goal in the 2-0 loss.

Against FAU, the Hurricanes made their opportunities count.

Freshman Zoie Fontenot got Miami on the board in the 22nd minute, finding the back of the net off an assist from Moira Flynn for the first goal of her collegiate career.

But Miami wasn’t done before the break. In the 43rd minute, Crosby Nicholson connected off an assist from Allie Serlenga, sending the Hurricanes into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.

Rather than sitting on the lead, Miami kept attacking. The Hurricanes recorded 10 shots in the second half while holding the Owls to four, before freshman Kambryl Armstrong put the game away in the 87th minute with the first goal of her collegiate career.

Miami finished with a 14-10 advantage in shots and put seven attempts on goal, a significant jump from the two it managed against Jacksonville.

Goalkeeper Atlee Olofson played all 180 minutes across the Hurricanes’ opening two matches. After making two saves against Jacksonville, she stopped all three shots on goal against FAU to earn her first clean sheet of the season.

With its first win secured, Miami continues its season-opening road stretch Thursday, Aug. 20, traveling to Little Rock, Arkansas, to face Little Rock at 6 p.m.