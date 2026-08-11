Miami-Dade to vote on governor, senator and local representatives in consequential primary

From an open governor’s seat to a contested U.S. Senate primary, Miami-Dade County voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 18, for a primary election dominated by big-ticket races.

Here is a look at the marquee statewide and federal contests on the ballot, as well as the key local races shaping the county.

The Governor’s Race

The biggest slot on the statewide ballot is the open governor’s seat, since current Gov. Ron DeSantis cannot run again. This is the first fully open race for the Florida governor’s office since 2018.

In the Republican primary, Rep. Byron Donalds, the Trump-endorsed candidate, is the clear frontrunner, leading the race by 31 points. He faces Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, a DeSantis appointee and Army veteran; former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner; and controversial businessman James Fishback, among others. DeSantis himself has remained neutral so far.

“Florida is not going to stop leading,” said Donalds. “We’re going to build off of what we’ve done, and we are going to continue to lead bigger, better, faster, greater, safer, freer, because the American dream is for everybody, and we’re going to show the other 49 states how to get it done.”

On the Democratic side, former Republican-turned-Democrat David Jolly is the leading candidate. Broward County-born educator Dayna Marie Foster is also in the race, along with other candidates. Florida has not elected a Democrat governor since 1994.

“I’m not foolish. I know what it’s like to be a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in the state of Florida, but I am an idealist,” said Jolly. “We have a crisis in the state of Florida. I’m giving voice to voters who are screaming about it right now, and they’re being ignored.”

The Senate Race

In the Senate race, Democrats are looking for a candidate to challenge Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, who was appointed by DeSantis to fill the vacated seat when Marco Rubio became U.S. Secretary of State. Three other Republicans are competing for the nomination: Army veteran Chris Gleason, physician Neelam Taneja Perry and the Rev. Ernie Rivera.

On the Democratic ticket, State Rep. Angela Nixon and retired Lt. Col. Alex Vindman are running for the nomination.

The U.S. House Race

In Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes Downtown, Little Havana, Coral Gables, South Miami, Pinecrest, Kendall, Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay, Republican incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar is seeking reelection. She faces opposition from V. Michael Arias, a former prosecutor and financial attorney.

Former prosecutor Robin Peguero and former CBS Miami anchor Elliot Rodriguez are looking to secure the Democratic nomination.

After the resignation of Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson, a seat in Florida’s 24th Congressional District is now open. State Sen. Shervin Jones is polling around 35% with likely voters, followed by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert at 28% and South Florida attorney Kendrick Meek at 9%. More than 20% of voters are currently undecided.

Republican T. E. Brown qualified for the general election since he was the only Republican candidate who filed.

The State House Race

One of the more closely watched local races is the contest to unseat Republican State Rep. Fabian Basabe, who represents District 106, which covers Miami Beach and some neighboring communities. Basabe was found liable for sexual harassment and battery against two male staffers and defamation of one staffer’s mother in July of 2026.

Two Democrats are vying for the chance at the seat in November: former Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board member Lucia Baez-Geller and trial attorney Ashley Litwin Diego, who was endorsed by the Miami Herald Editorial Board.

“I’ve spent my entire life in this community — as a student, a teacher, a public servant, and a parent,” Baez-Geller said. “I know what our families are going through, and I’m running to bring honest leadership, real accountability, and a strong voice for the people of District 106.”

A separate state house primary is playing out in District 113, encompassing downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Brickell and Little Havana. The seat is currently vacant after former State Rep. Vicki Lopez resigned to accept an appointment to the Miami-Dade County Commission.

On the Republican side, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Bruno Barreiro, small businessman and farmer Tony Diaz and Miami Herald Editorial Board-endorsed Frank Lago are on the ballot. On the Democratic side, Justin Mendoza-Rhoutt, the President of the Miami-Dade Young Democrats and Gloria Romero, who is also endorsed by the Miami Herald Editorial Board, are running.

Local Elections

Local government races are also drawing a lot of attention. All Miami-Dade Commission and School Board races are nonpartisan.

In District 2, incumbent Marlene Bastien, founder of the Haitian-American nonprofit Family Action Network Movement, is seeking reelection against first-time candidate Ernst Jean Louis and Miguel “Skip” Quintero, a trapeze artist and circus school founder. District 2 includes portions of the city of Miami, Hialeah and North-Dade.

District 5 pits retired Marine Major Rob Piper and former Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez against Vicki Lopez, the incumbent appointed after the election of Eileen Higgins as Miami Mayor. The district includes downtown Miami and Brickell, along with parts of Miami Beach, Little Havana and other neighborhoods.

In District 8, consisting of Homestead, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Redland, incumbent Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins faces primary challenges from former Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor John DuBois and nonprofit executive Martha Hero.

The Miami-Dade School Board also has some competitive seats up for grabs, including a crowded seven-candidate race to replace Steve Gallon III, who stepped down to transition to the County Commission. The top two candidates who secure the most votes will head to a November runoff.

“I think that it’s important that every eligible voter uses this as an opportunity to make their voice heard,” said Jackson Hunter, a recent UM graduate. “The foundation of democracy is dependent on active participation on behalf of the electorate, which is something we shouldn’t take for granted.”

Early voting in Miami-Dade County began on Aug. 3, and will last through Aug. 16.. During early voting, registered voters may vote at any site throughout the county; however, on the primary election set for Aug. 18, they must go to their assigned precinct.