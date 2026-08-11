Four on-campus living changes made by UM’s Student Senate

Student Government bills from last year’s legislative session have received Dr. Pat Whitely’s approval and will bring swift changes to UM — all connected to the on-campus living experience.

“I am very proud of these senators that sought out areas of improvement from their constituents and worked to find a solution,” Trinity Vodovoz, the Speaker of the Student Senate, said.

The University of Miami’s Student Senate gave The Hurricane an exclusive look at bills that were approved from last year’s legislative session.

Elimination of fees for incorrectly addressed packages

The area where students will feel the most immediate relief is in the elimination of UPS fees for incorrectly addressed packages.

As one of two farewell bills introduced by former Senior Class Senator Branden Damus, a Spring 2026 graduate, this bill addresses “undue financial and mental stress” on students at a time when affordability is a major issue.

“Charging students an administrative fee for incorrectly addressed packages, often due to circumstances outside their control, was an unnecessary and student-unfriendly policy,” Damus said. “Eliminating this fee will make the package process fairer and remove one more unnecessary burden for current and future University of Miami students.”

Instead of immediately charging students, Housing and Residential Life staff will help educate students on the correct mailing format, while addressing repeat issues through an “educational process.”

Walkthrough videos of all on-campus housing

Before graduating, Damus managed to push a second bill through. This one pushed HRL — in collaboration with Student Affairs Marketing — to produce photo and video walkthroughs of every residence hall and apartment. These walkthroughs are scheduled to be available for students participating in the 2027–2028 housing selection process.

Damus says he was inspired by his own experiences as an incoming undergraduate student, and he wanted current and future UM students to have greater transparency during the move-in process.

“Students were being asked to choose among a wide range of housing options without having clear, realistic visuals of the spaces they would actually be living in,” Damus said. “I am grateful that they will now have the information needed to make housing decisions that are best for them.”

More printer availability

Students living in Lakeside Village this year can expect improvements to their printing demands.

A bill authored by Sophomore Class Senator Katie Wang will install a new UPrint printer in Lobby D, which Vodovoz says will improve access for Lakeside residents.

“Students should not have to walk so far just to print a quick assignment,” Wang said. “I hope this makes life a little easier for Lakeside residents and serves as a starting point for more printer access across campus.”

Chopsticks available in dining halls

Finally, the University will introduce a pilot program for reusable chopsticks in Mahoney-Pearson and Centennial Village Dining Halls. According to Vodovoz, approximately 250 pairs will be available while Dining Services evaluates logistics — including cleaning procedures and durability — before determining if the program should become permanent.

The Asian American Student Association’s Senator, Natalie Wu, says she hopes this legislation will address student concerns over a “lack of proper utensils” in the dining halls.

“Our dining halls do a great job highlighting different cultures through their food, but that means serving dishes like noodles, sushi and dumplings that are traditionally eaten with chopsticks,” Wu said. “I’m hoping this pilot program fixes that gap and gives more students a chance to fully engage with the food they’re eating.”

As a new legislative session begins for the Student Senate, the legislation taking effect could prove symbols of the Senate’s effectiveness if they are successful.

“I want to highlight that the Student Government listens to the students’ concerns and we try our best to be students’ advocates,” Vodovoz said. “Thank you to the administrative and respective departments that made these initiatives possible. This is just a snapshot of the work the Senate does.”

Students who want to bring questions, comments or concerns to the Senate are welcome to attend their weekly meetings at 4:30-6:30 P.M. on Wednesday in the Shalala Student Center’s Senate Room.