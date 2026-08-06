Miami’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity under investigation for alleged hazing

The University of Miami’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity is currently under investigation because of videos involving members of the fraternity engaging in dangerous activities that could fall under UM’s ban on hazing.

One man had his pants lit on fire, others were forced to consume food and liquids until they got sick and other men danced, barely clothed, for a group of women.

According to UM policy, “Hazing is defined as any intentional, knowing, or reckless act or situation committed on or off campus by a person (whether individually or in concert with other persons) against another person or persons regardless of the willingness of such other person or persons to participate.”

UM’s policy states that “causing, coercing, or otherwise inducing another person to consume food, liquid, alcohol, drugs, or other substances” is classified as hazing. Additionally, “whipping, beating, striking, branding, electronic shocking, placing of a harmful substance on someone’s body, or similar activity” is also listed as hazing.

More information about UM’s hazing policy can be found at this link.

A source who wishes to remain anonymous provided The Hurricane with five videos and multiple screenshots from fraternity GroupMes. The Hurricane has verified all of this information.

One video shows three shirtless men standing at the edge of a pool when one bends down to light another one’s pants on fire. Three more shirtless guys rush into the video to tackle them into the pool. It is unclear if anyone sustained injuries.

According to the source, the man whose pants were lit on fire was a pledge of the fraternity and that this was done as part of an act before a party to entertain the fraternity brothers.

A man — that a source identified as member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity — lights another man’s pants on fire before they all jump into a pool. // Video via a source who wishes to remain anonymous.

Even had the man consented, UM policy states that “The consent of the alleged victim had been obtained” is not a defense to hazing.

Two other videos obtained by The Hurricane involve men — who the source identified as pledges — eating and drinking until they become sick.

One shows a fraternity pledge standing next to a timer eating and drinking food until he becomes sick. The food included chocolate milk, bananas and Sprite. The second shows a man drinking what appears to be chocolate milk until he also becomes sick.

Another video shows multiple shirtless men — wearing matching cheetah swim shorts with Phi Delta Theta Greek letters painted on them — crawling on their hands and knees, performing to music in front of a large group of women. The members then danced in a sexually suggestive way and jumped into a pool of water.

According to the source who provided the video, this occurred at Delta Gamma sorority’s Anchor Splash philanthropy event.

UM’s policy states that “forced/encouraged conduct that could result in extreme embarrassment” is also classified as hazing.

Video of multiple men with Phi Delta Theta fraternity Greek letters painted on them dancing while shirtless in matching cheetah swim shorts. // Video via a source who wishes to remain anonymous.

The last video is of a man — who the source identified as a pledge — making a humming noise and crushing fruits and cans with his chin. He starts with a strawberry, then attempts to crush an apple, crushes an empty soda can and ends by trying the apple again. The source describes this as a “humiliating video they made a pledge make.”

The University of Miami responded to The Hurricane’s inquiries with a statement.

“The University of Miami received a video from a news media outlet on July 29 allegedly portraying members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity imitating a dangerous social media challenge,” the University wrote. “The University of Miami Dean of Students Office has partnered with the Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters, and we are actively investigating the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Any students or student organizations determined to have violated the University of Miami code of conduct will be held accountable.”

In addition to videos, the source also sent The Hurricane sections of the Phi Delta Theta GroupMe, which, at the time, was named “Oppression.” Some messages in the group chat also contain slurs and racial remarks.

The Senior Director of Strategic Communications of Phi Delta Theta headquarters, Katelyn Ferguson, released the following statement to The Hurricane.

“Phi Delta Theta is reviewing alleged policy violations at the Florida Delta chapter at the University of Miami. Phi Delta Theta is working with the university, chapter, and alumni to review the matter. Any individuals found responsible for violating policy will be held accountable.”

The Hurricane reached out to the president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Colin Bradley, and has not yet received a response.