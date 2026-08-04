UHealth recognized in five nationally-ranked specialties for 2026-2027

The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings for the 2026-2027 Best Hospitals on the morning of Tuesday, August 4. UHealth — the University of Miami’s Health System — was nationally ranked in five adult specialties, three of which were awarded top 20.

The rankings are as follows:

4,494 hospitals nationwide were ranked for the 2026-2027 year. This was the first year U.S. News recognized statewide specialty rankings in three categories: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery and Orthopedics.

Regionally, UHealth ranked No. 2 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area and No. 5 in Florida.

A data visualization chart of UHealth’s 2026-2027 U.S. News and World Report rankings. // Visual courtesy of the University of Miami.

Dr. Dipen Parekh, the CEO of UHealth, is using these rankings to continue driving the hospital to greater heights.

“Our physicians, nurses and staff deserve every bit of this recognition, and we will celebrate it today knowing that our work is not done,” said Dr. Parekh. “What is being recognized is a standard of excellence we set long before anyone outside was measuring it. That is what we hold ourselves to, and it is what we will continue to build on.”

Notably, this was the first time the Neurology & Neurosurgery specialty was ranked in the Top 15. The department was ranked No. 23 last year, and the program has been ranked in the Top 25 for six consecutive years.

Five specialties also earned high performing marks:

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

This places these departments among the top 10% of highest performing hospitals.

Dr. Kymberlee Manni, the CEO of University of Miami Hospital and Clinics, emphasizes that these rankings are a testament to the quality of patient experience UHealth has created.

“It’s about creating a system that consistently delivers excellent outcomes, minimizes complications, prioritizes patient safety and provides a positive experience for every patient,” she said. “That is what we’ve done.”