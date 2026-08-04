Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal reportedly agrees to long-term contract extension

Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension after leading a recent program resurgence which included a national championship appearance in January.

The extension comes after Cristobal led Miami to one of the most successful and impressive seasons in program history. The Hurricanes finished 10-2 in the regular season in 2025, good enough for a College Football Playoff appearance where the Canes would knock off three top-10 teams before falling to the Indiana Hoosiers in the championship round at Hard Rock Stadium.

Cristobal, 55, is entering the fifth year of the 10-year, $80 million contract he signed after returning to his alma mater in December 2021. The original agreement was set to run through the 2031 season.

Cristobal has steadily improved Miami’s record since taking over the program in 2022. After leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 campaign in 2024 behind quarterback Cam Ward — who later became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft — Miami reached new heights last season with its first national championship game appearance in over two decades.

Cristobal has increased Miami’s win total in each of his four seasons as head coach — five, seven, ten and most recently 13 — and enters the 2026 campaign with a 35-19 overall record at the University.

The Hurricanes are expected to compete again among the nation’s top programs this fall.

Miami added former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate through the transfer portal and returns key offensive contributors, including running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney.

The optimism surrounding the program has been reflected nationally. Last week, Miami was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference in the ACC preseason media poll, reinforcing expectations that the Hurricanes will again contend for both a conference title and a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.

Cristobal, a former Hurricanes offensive lineman who played on Miami’s 1989 national championship team, has consistently emphasized recruiting, player development and restoring the program to national prominence since returning to Coral Gables.

The reported extension signals the university’s continued commitment to that vision after Miami’s resurgence over the past four seasons.

Additional details regarding the terms of Cristobal’s contract extension — such as duration and finances — have not yet been released by the university.