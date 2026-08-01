Women’s professional baseball returns to its historic roots in Springfield

Illinois is home to sock monkeys, cornfields and horseshoe sandwiches. Historically, it’s also the home of women’s baseball.

In 1875, the field that would later become Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield, Il. hosted one of the first Women’s Professional Baseball games. Nearly 70 years later, it became the birthplace of a league designed to keep America’s pastime alive during World War II. i

Philip K. Wrigley, owner of the Chicago Cubs, wondered how his franchise — and the league itself — would stay afloat after more than 500 MLB players left to fight in the war.

Then, Wrigley’s idea blossomed: Women would play the game to keep baseball alive in homes across the country.

The All-American Professional Girls Baseball League was founded in May 1943 with four teams to start: The Kenosha Comets, Racine Belles, Rockford Peaches and South Bend Blue Sox.

Women were required to wear short dresses, lipstick, and were not drafted if they “didn’t fit the part.”

“Wrigley wanted pretty women who hit like men,” said Anna Sielaff, a historian at the Illinois State Archives..

When World War II ended in 1945, many male players returned to professional baseball. With Major League Baseball back in the spotlight, interest in and support for the AAGPBL declined, and the league disbanded in 1954.

This weekend, the history of the game will be changed forever, in the same place it was once founded.

On Saturday Aug. 1, the Women’s Professional Baseball League will host its inaugural Opening Day at Robin Roberts stadium.

Honoring the 72-year gap in women’s professional baseball, the WPBL will have Maybelle Blair — one of the last living baseball legends from the AAGPBL — throwing out the first pitch.

Blair has been an advocate for women’s professional baseball since the league folded.

Even after leaving her professional baseball career, she continued speaking, mentoring, fundraising and promoting opportunities for girls, which included becoming a founding member of the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford.

The league’s inaugural draft included Kelsie Whitmore, the first overall pick in the WPBL draft and the first woman to play in the Atlantic League; Ayami Sato, a six-time Women’s Baseball World Cup gold medalist for Japan;; and Florida native Joey Leguizamon, the ninth overall pick.

For these ladies, it’s a fresh start.

Some played alongside men collegiately and in independent baseball. Others have taken to the entertainment aspect of the game with Banana Ball, the rapidly rising exhibition professional baseball league.

Most only compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Women’s Baseball World Cup, where players often receive stipends, travel vouchers and sponsors for uniforms, depending on the team.

Now, these players will finally be able to achieve the highest level of playing in their career: signing a contract, receiving a salary and putting on a uniform that represents equality.

A League of Their Own, once again.

“This is what they do, and they’re very serious about what they do,” said Matt Wiliiams, manager for the San Francisco Fireballs, one of the WPBL’s four teams.” They realize they are the first, and they’re happy about it. Anybody that comes to the stadium that watches personally will see that passion that they carry,”

A league where girls won’t be “forced” into playing a sport that’s not exactly their dream. “Historically, women have been forced into sports like softball because it’s ‘easier,’’said Sielaff. But for these girls, they’re breaking that barrier, with a full circle moment back in Springfield.

As Opening Day is in full swing this weekend, fans can watch every WPBL game this season on ESPN Select.