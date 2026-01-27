Duke QB Darian Mensah commits to Miami

Cam Ward, Carson Beck and now Darian Mensah.

Despite all the pressure and heartbreak of competing for a national title, the Hurricanes have once again plucked their quarterback from the bunch and look to continue the success of the portal quarterback trend.

Mensah, a Duke transfer, announced his commitment today on Jan. 27, after entering the portal earlier on Jan. 16 — the last day to enter the portal for teams other than Miami or Indiana.

The delay in his announcement stemmed from a legal battle between Duke and Mensah.

Duke was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) following Mensah’s entrance into the transfer portal in order to prevent him from enrolling at another university until Feb. 2, the day of his injunction hearing — which got moved up to Jan. 29.

However, Mensah’s representatives and Duke were able to reach a settlement regarding his transfer, avoiding court and allowing Mensah to commit and enroll at Miami today on Jan. 27.

The ’Canes originally looked towards portal prospects such as Brendan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt and Ty Simpson, but the trio signed with Texas Tech, LSU and declared for the draft, respectively.

Miami was left in a dire situation for its 2026 quarterback, prompting a search outside of the box — a quarterback not yet in the portal. It looked bleak for the orange and green, but just like the last two years, an unexpected name came calling at the final hour, with this time being Mensah.

A rising redshirt junior from San Luis Obispo, Calif., Mensah originally played at Tulane before transferring to Duke ahead of the 2025 season.

Mensah lit up the statsheet for the Blue Devils, racking up 3,973 passing yards as he threw for 34 touchdowns on the year, good for second in the FBS for both stats.

He led Duke to its first ACC title in nearly 40 years and was named ACC Championship game MVP for his efforts to accompany his multiple All-ACC honors under former Miami head coach Manny Diaz.

Games of note include his 361-yard, four-touchdown game against Clemson in a 46-45 shootout and his 327-yard, four-touchdown performance in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State.

Combining his stint at Tulane in 2024, Mensah has thrown for 6,696 yards at a 56 touchdown to 12 interception ratio — not to mention a completion percentage over 65 percent in both his seasons as a starter.

Army West Point Black Knights Football team takes on the Tulane Green Wave in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game at Michie Stadium, West Point, New York on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by John Pellino/USMA)

Like his predecessors Ward and Beck, Mensah has true draftable talent but still has room to develop. So, when he entered the portal on Jan. 16, Miami became a no-brainer move with the possibility of sending that stock skyrocketing with an additional year to polish things up at the collegiate level.

The Hurricanes simply have everything a quarterback can dream of: an elite offensive line, impressive offensive weapons, a sizable NIL package and a proven track record of taking transfer quarterbacks to the superstar level.

While the ’Canes have everything for Mensah, what does he bring for Miami?

A 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal-caller, Mensah already has two years of college experience under his belt and flourishes in the intermediate game — able to make pre-snap reads and exploit coverages consistently.

Moreover, Mensah also has the arm to make all the throws across the field, expanding the playbook downfield and utilizing his receivers talent to the full extent.

He might not be a true “dual-threat” quarterback, but he can certainly use his legs to escape pressure and scramble when needed.

Mensah is an uber-talented quarterback who fits Miami’s scheme perfectly with both the quick game and even trick plays at times. Be ready for the “Mali-cat” to reach a whole new level with Mensah in the mix.

It’s also worth noting that Mensah has two remaining years of eligibility, so technically he can return for the 2027 season, but if things go to plan Mensah will likely enter the 2027 draft as a “one and done” Hurricane like Ward and Beck after successful seasons.

Mensah joins defensive back Omar Thornton, defensive linemen Jarquez Carter, Damon Wilson II and Keona Davis, offensive linemen Jamal Meriweather and Johnathan Cline, and wide receivers Vandrevius Jacobs and Cam Vaughn as Miami’s 2026 portal acquisitions.