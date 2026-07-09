Summer at UM: Pre-College Canes excited to learn, professors eager to teach

Author: Addison Q. Madden

Eager high school students transformed into “Pre-College Canes,” stepping on campus to preview college life this summer, because the fun doesn’t stop just because the semester ended.

With more than 31 unique programs ranging from cancer biology studies to international relations to sports administration, these students dive into intensive coursework, develop vital life skills and meet individuals from diverse backgrounds. Students can choose between two immersive tracks: the noncredit two-week UM Academies and the credit-bearing three-week Summer Scholars Program.

Notable faculty from UM’s renowned departments have been dedicating a portion of their summers to mentoring and inspiring the next generation of scholars since 1991.

Manuel Sicre, a respected accounting professor at the Miami Herbert Business School, has been teaching at UM for 28 years. Throughout his journey as a professor, Sicre emphasizes how much he enjoys the campus environment. This summer, he is teaching BUS 201: Money, a course that features in-depth discussions of how to earn, save and borrow money.

“This is my dream school to teach,” Sicre said.

The dynamic change from teaching undergraduate students in the fall to hosting the summer pre-college program brings an exciting shift in energy.

“I love working with young kids,” Sicre said. “I’m impressed by the kids we have in the Summer Scholars program. Every student in the program is an overachiever.”

Sicre encourages Pre-College canes to “ask questions, learn, and be curious.”

“Curiosity is a great thing,” he said. “That goes for anything in life.”

Professors across all departments notice a recurring wave of excitement among the pre-college students. As they learn to navigate the 293-acre Coral Gables campus, they find a sense of relaxation.

Myla Lyn, a rising junior at NSU University School, is participating in the Sports Medicine: Athletic Performance and Energy Management course. In addition to learning sports science, she has enjoyed the mellow campus vibe.

“This program has really shown me how beautiful the Miami campus is and how nice the energy is here and how nice the people are here. It is really showing me how much I love to learn and how much I love Miami,” Myla said.

Marketing professor Carlos Erban watches this eagerness translate directly into students’ classroom engagement.

This is Erban’s third year teaching MKT 101: Marketing in the 21st Century, which offers his students a tangible sneak peek into University life. Erban believes UM’s summer programs thoroughly prepare high school students for the college environment.

“One of my pre-college students went on to become one of my Marketing 201 students last year, so for him the actual course was a breeze,” Erban said.

That classroom enthusiasm is exemplified throughout all schools and departments. Across campus, in the College of Arts and Sciences, Professor June Dreyer witnesses that same drive firsthand in her summer classes.

“Pre-college students are typically extremely enthusiastic,” said Dreyer, who teaches the Introduction to International Relations course. “Less motivated students will probably be spending their summers lying on the beach; these kids really seem to want to learn. Which makes them fun to teach.”

Distinguished professors leave students with a profound understanding of their field of interest. In addition to these enriching classes, Pre-College Canes are offered opportunities to attend financial aid workshops, admissions information sessions, and college essay workshops.

Addison Madden is a Pre-College Summer Scholars student with a passion for journalism, advocacy and service. She enjoys writing about sports, culture and topics that inspire meaningful conversations.



