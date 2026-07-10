An Evening With Dr. Jill Biden at the Hub

Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady and educator, visited The Hub at Temple Beth Am on June 6 for a conversation about her new memoir, “View from the East Wing.” The evening’s conversation was with political commentator and television host Ana Navarro. Navarro was accompanied by her puppy, Cha Cha. Each ticket which was $40 included a bookplate-signed copy ofthe memoir from Books & Books The memoir, released on June 2, 2026, offers Dr. Biden’s personal perspective on life in the White House during her husband Joe Biden’s presidency.

To begin the evening, Dr. Biden stood in front of the podium and read the opening pages of her memoir. She began with a story of a woman who came up to her and her husband while they were on the beach.

“The woman put both her hands on Joe’s chair, leaned into him, and said “ I’m a doctor. How did your doctor not pick up on this cancer diagnosis earlier?”

Dr. Biden explained that former President Joe Biden has stage four prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. Many people could not believe that with a group of doctors constantly monitoring the former President’s condition had gotten to stage four.

The reading set the tone for an evening centered on reflection, public service, family, and life behind the scenes in the White House.

Throughout the discussion, Navarro guided the conversation with questions, prompting Biden to share stories from her years as First Lady and discuss the inspiration behind writing the memoir. One of Navarro’s more notable questions centered on the 2024 presidential debate and the intense public scrutiny that followed.

“I didn’t know what was going on … And I wrote in my book that I thought he was having a stroke. I mean, I didn’t know. And I can still say to this moment, I still don’t know what happened,” she said.

Biden reflected on the experience and reiterated that “View from the East Wing” was written not to revisit, but to move on and share her personal experiences and reflections from her years in public life.

“The book is my reflections on my life as a teacher, what life was like in the White House, what it was like to plant state dinners, what it was like to go to NATO conferences, my relationships with other first ladies and on and on.”

During her time as First Lady, she made history by continuing to work as an educator while serving in the White House, becoming the first First Lady to maintain a full-time career outside of her official duties.

Navarro and Biden shared an easy chemistry throughout the evening. Navarro’s direct questions helped create an engaging discussion that balanced humor with thoughtful reflection.

Although she did not speak candidly about the current political administration, making only slight comments, her book is said to focus purely on her own perspective and experiences.

The event is one of many hosted by The Hub in partnership with Books & Books, a collaboration that regularly brings authors, public figures and cultural leaders to South Florida audiences.

The Hub serves as a gathering place for conversations that connect the community through literature, arts, and civic engagement. Its programming includes author talks, book launches, comedy showcases, culinary experiences, musical theater productions and wellness events.

Through events like this, The Hub continues to foster meaningful conversations and cultural experiences for the South Florida community, bringing notable voices and perspectives to audiences across the region. The evening with Jill Biden is one of the opportunities presented to South Florida Residents.