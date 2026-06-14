Frost School of Music alumnus Joshua Henry turned Tony Award-winner

University of Miami alum Joshua Henry took home the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical at the 79th annual ceremony on Sunday, June 7.

Henry was awarded for his performance as Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in “Ragtime,” which in total won four Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical.

“Shiny things don’t run my life, but this … feels really good, and I will allow myself to live in the beauty of this moment as my community has given me this tremendous honor,” said Henry in an Instagram post on the evening of June 8.

“Ragtime” marked Henry’s fourth Tony nomination across his nearly twenty year-long career across stage and screen. He additionally holds a Grammy Award, a Drama League Award, an ACCA Award, two Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards and a Dorian Award.

His performance was met with critical acclaim long before the accolades came in. The New York Times opened their rave review by declaring Henry “blows the roof” off of the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.

“Ragtime” is a period piece which takes place at the start of the 20th century. The plot diverges to follow three separate storylines before they all intertwine together at the end. Henry plays a Harlem African American musician in pursuit of his love and the American Dream.

He stars alongside Brandon Uranowitz — a Jewish immigrant striving to forage a better life for his young daughter — and Caissie Levy — an upper-class white woman who is forced to confront inequality. The latter took home Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Henry earned his Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance with a concentration in musical theatre from the Frost School of Music in 2006. He routinely returns to UM to conduct masterclasses or perform at special events.

During his acceptance speech, Henry thanked theatre educators and Black performers, such as Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell, for paving the way.

“It is an honor to play this role, Coalhouse Walker, Jr., a Black musician whose art led him to his love and to his dream,” said Henry. “And even in the face of pain and tragedy, he found a way to be heard. Every artist in this room, every artist at home, fight, fight, fight to be heard.”

“Ragtime” is running on Broadway now through August 2.