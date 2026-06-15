Three UM students starring in Peacock’s new reality show — with campus as the backdrop



University of Miami students Nikki Pindor, Sienna Long and Georgia Gay star in the just-launched reality micro-drama titled “Campus Confidential: Miami,” Peacock announced on Monday, June 15.

The show, divided into two chapters, will follow UM’s social hierarchies and scandals, and it’s now available to stream on the platform’s mobile app.

The first chapter, titled “The Sorority Dropout,” spans 27 episodes and follows Gay after she decided to leave her sorority — Delta Phi Epsilon — and grappled with the decision of whether to transfer out of UM in the aftermath.

“When I had my advising appointment to drop out, I remember being so nervous to tell my advisor but she had said ‘Once a Cane, always a Cane,’” Gay said. “I’ll always be so grateful for that. I love the U and all of the incredible experiences the school gave me.”

Georgia Gay poses in her UM merch. // Photo courtesy of Georgia Gay.

Gay is no stranger to reality television. Her mother, Heather Gay, earned her own time in the spotlight through “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The second portion, “Influencer Enemies,” explores TikTok influencers Long and Pindor’s viral online feud. Through 23 episodes, the series seeks to determine whether they can reconcile their relationship.

Long and Pindor’s feud began in response to The Miami Hurricane’s Oct. 22 print edition. Long took to TikTok to describe how upset she was when she was not featured on the front cover of The Hurricane’s edition.

Sienna Long gets ready to film a “get ready with me”, known as GRWM on TikTok.

Pindor then posted a TikTok that allegedly mocked Long. The feud grew increasingly public, with both continuing to post and Pindor writing that she had to meet with the dean.

Several weeks after the TikToks were posted, a small production company reached out to Long, informing her they were interested in creating a microdrama about UM.

“I don’t know if I can trust someone who tried to get me kicked out of school,” Pindor said in a clip of the show Long posted to her Instagram.

The clip features both women sitting at a table on campus, raising questions about filming rights and legal implications for UM. Procedure III of UM’s filming guide outlines that a “script/storyboard” must be submitted in advance of filming. The guide also dictates the fees to shoot on campus, ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 for eight hours depending on the type of content being shot.

The Hurricane reached out to the University for comment but has not yet received a response.

The series was originally set to star a large group but ended up narrowing its main cast down to three. Filming occurred on campus in late April and throughout May.

Pindor told The Hurricane that she believes there’s nothing to take away from the series, that the episodes were “scripted as hell” and that she only participated “for the bag.”

Nikki Pindor poses on a boat. // Photo courtesy of Nikki Pindor.

According to Long, the girls are each being paid a few thousand dollars.

“I hope it doesn’t have a negative impact on the UM community,” said Long. “The school’s had a very positive impact on me, so I hope it brings positive attention to the school.”

Her segment, Long added, is not so much focused on the school but on the “interior drama and life in Miami.”

Gay echoed similar sentiments about wanting the show to leave a positive impact on UM and the students.

“I hope the series helps show that no one’s college experience is as seamless as social media makes it seem,” she said. “I had an amazing experience filming the series and I’m so grateful I was given the opportunity to share my story. I think filming a show about your personal life takes a lot of introspection and can be challenging at times, but always worth it in the end.”

Katie Karlson contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article was updated at 2:29 p.m. CDT to include quotes from Nikki Pindor.