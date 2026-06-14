6.1 magnitude earthquake in Cuba causes tremors across Florida

Cuba was struck by the strongest earthquake to hit the Gulf of America in 150 years, and its effects were felt as far as Orlando, Florida, where buildings began shaking on Monday, June 8.

The earthquake hit at a shallow depth of 16 miles northwest of Mantua, Cuba, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred 248 miles from the intersection between the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates.

Miami-Dade County Hall, the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, was evacuated following reports of the building trembling. Metrorail and Metromover services were also suspended. After inspection, they resumed their activity, bypassing the station.

No injuries, deaths, or major property damage were reported despite calls to emergency services across Miami.

“The situation remains stable,” City of Miami Fire-Rescue posted. “And the City will continue coordinating with appropriate agencies while monitoring for any additional impacts.”

The Miami Beach Fire social media echoed the statement, assuring residents that “there is no cause for alarm.”

Jochen Braunmiller, a professor at the University of South Florida, told News Channel 8 that he felt the tremors for 15 seconds.

“They are so unusual to have in Florida,” said Braunmiller. “And what I like in this particular case [is that] it’s an earthquake that is large enough to be felt, right, but it didn’t do any damage in Florida.”

Another Florida resident from Hillsborough County told WFLA he thought he was the one shaking.

“I thought maybe it was just someone underneath me causing a ruckus until I realized everything was slightly shaking,” Taylor F said. “I thought it was me for a second until I put my coffee down, and it was also moving.”

Aftershocks of a 4.3 magnitude were reported just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. They were shallow, at 6.2 miles and in the same place as the original earthquake.

There is no tsunami threat, William Barnhart, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, told ABC News. These destructive waves are more likely in the Pacific rather than the Atlantic.

Florida is not likely to feel any further aftershocks.