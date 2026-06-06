Factory Town races into the weekend with Zedd, Rampa and Martin Garrix

Formula 1 weekend in Miami is loud by design — speed, spectacle, money and noise colliding for three days in the Florida sun. But out in Hialeah, Factory Town made its own kind of argument for where the real music was happening.

From May 1 to May 3, the venue ran a three-night Race Weekend takeover that didn’t feel like an afterthought to the racing calendar. It felt like a headline of its own.

Night one belonged to Zedd, and it was not subtle about it. The Infinity Room was overly packed but that compression made the energy denser. Even when we lost ourselves on the dance floor we could always find our way back with our Totem Compasses.

This was Zedd’s Factory Town debut, and he played it like one. Laying on anthems, like “Beautiful Now” and “Stay the Night,” that made him a household name while leaving room for new IDs and a few curveballs that caught even the devoted off guard.

“Beauty and a Beat” caused one of the loudest crowd-pops I’ve heard, everyone sang it word for word. The production matched the moment — colorful, high-impact and calibrated to a room that was running on pure feeling. For someone who has seen Zedd four times before, this one hit differently.

Saturday belonged to a different frequency entirely. Rampa doesn’t need to walk into a room and take it over — he lets the room come to him. The Keinemusik co-founder settled into the Infinity Room on Saturday with the kind of unhurried confidence that only comes from someone who has never needed to prove a point.

Percussion-forward, warm, organic — his set breathed in ways that most don’t, pulling the crowd deeper without ever tipping its hand. Jaden Thompson and Rimaye had laid the groundwork well, and by the time Rampa found his footing, the room wasn’t just watching anymore. It was entranced.

The production was clean and intentional without being extravagant — fitting for an artist whose music has always prioritized feel over flash.

Sunday closed the weekend with Martin Garrix’s Factory Town debut, and he brought something special for his fans. Midway through his Infinity Room set, Afrojack stepped into the booth — a guest appearance that charged the crowd with the kind of energy only a genuine surprise can produce.

Where Zedd leaned into emotional release, Garrix brought intention and precision, mapping out a set built around momentum and payoff. Miss Monique warmed the room with melodic techno before him, and the Chain Room ran its own lane with Blair Suarez, Goosey and SLUGG trading b2b sets under the Getbusy banner.

Three nights, three very different rooms, one consistent idea: Factory Town doesn’t just host Race Weekend — it programs it.