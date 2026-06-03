Five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant flips commitment from LSU to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes received another massive boost to their 2027 class as five-star defensive end Jaiden Bryant has flipped his commitment to Miami from LSU.

Bryant committed to the Tigers in January but, in the months following Miami had slowly chipped away at LSU’s hold over the South Carolina native.

Hints slowly dropped at Miami catching up with Bryant posting workout videos rocking Canes gear after multiple visits to Coral Gables first during Miami’s “Spring Splash” and most recently its opening official visit weekend.

During that visit, Bryant was very complimentary of Miami and after months ago being committed to the Tigers — his tone changed.

During an interview with Miami Hurricane Sports Editor Sebastian Font for CanesInSight he said, “It’s really just Miami and LSU in this race.”

And a race that had LSU near the finish line, suddenly saw Miami creeping up in the background.

Days after that visit to Miami he made it official today. In a tweet this afternoon Bryant stated, “Recruiting Shut Down!!” sealing the deal that Miami will add another five star to the 2027 class.

A driving point for Bryant seemed to be the development plan that the Canes’ presented particularly for defensive linemen like himself. Bryant noted the 2026 draft for the Canes’ with Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor both landing in the first round.

“It’s definitely heavy knowing they got two first rounders with the same coach,” he said to Font during his visit this weekend. “That’s definitely a key piece to my recruitment.”

Listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds according to ON3, Jaiden Bryant brings a big physical presence for a Miami program that places emphasis on building through the trenches.

Among many high level traits the one that stands out the most from his 247 evaluation is this line, “Thick edge defender that creates negative plays with his twitch, power and a relentless motor.”

That showed up in games with the defensive end racking up over 160 tackles and 36 tackles for loss over his last two seasons.

It’s another big flip for Miami which has been a trend over recent weeks.

First it was Georgia commit five-star Donte Wright and Oregon four-star Ai’King Hall flipping to Miami and now Bryant adds to a Miami 2027 class that sits at third in the nation.

Miami likely isn’t done with flips, with the Canes heavily pursuing Ohio State five-star edge DJ Jacobs for months and recent USC decommit four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard has been seen touting Canes gear during that same official visit weekend.

And with five-star and 2027’s top linebacker Kaden Henderson yet to commit, Miami’s stacked class could easily continue to get better.