Five-star cornerback Donte Wright flips commitment from Georgia to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes have made a major splash at the cornerback position for the class of 2027, flipping five-star Donte Wright from Georgia.

Wright’s commitment to Miami marks the program’s highest rated cornerback in the modern recruiting ranking era (2000).

Touted as an elite defensive back who has all the tools to be special at the next level, Wright is considered one of the consensus top cornerbacks in the 2027 class across all recruiting platforms — ranked as the No.2 cornerback according to 247Sports.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner, Wright excels in man coverage, completely taking away an opposing team’s number one option. His high school stats reflect that, with very little attempts going his way as he puts receivers on an island in one-on-one scenarios.

The California native sticks to receivers with impressive footwork, matching routes well as he fluidly moves his hips across the field to pair with his speed, as he ran a 10.6 100-yard dash time.

His commitment comes days after the Canes finalized their secondary staff for the 2026 season, following former secondary coach Zac Etheridge’s departure for the Arizona Cardinals in February. On May 6, the program announced the promotion of Terry Jefferson as corners coach and the elevation of Will Harris as secondary coach.

Wright was previously committed to UGA since last summer, but other schools such as Miami, Oregon and UCLA remained squarely in the mix for the Long Beach Poly product.

The Hurricanes began to surge following his weekend visit in March, where Wright left impressed, citing his fit within Miami’s overall defensive scheme.

He emphasized how UM met all of his expectations upon his visit, hinting at how the Canes were at the top of his list despite the uncertainty with the staff at the time of his visit.

With the staff set, the five-star wasted no time in flipping to Miami, becoming the Hurricanes eleventh commit in the 2027 class, joining local talents Sherrod Gourdine and Jaylyn Jones in the secondary.

He is also Miami’s third five-star recruit to commit to Miami, joining quarterback Israel Abrams and local wide receiver Nick Lennear.