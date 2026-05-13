UM Frost School of Music partners with We Belong Here for 2027 return

The iconic festival We Belong Here is already looking ahead to its next chapter. It will return to Virginia Key Beach Park from Feb. 26–28, 2027, but this early announcement comes with something bigger than dates alone — a new partnership with the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music aimed at expanding access to music education across the city.



The collaboration is set to build out Miami’s first K-12 music pathway, connecting Pine Villa Elementary, a Title 1 school, with Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts. Through it, We Belong Here will help fund new choral and string programs at the elementary level, giving students a real chance to stay connected to music all the way from early childhood through high school. It’s the kind of long-term investment that actually sticks.

For a festival that has always leaned into community and connection, this move feels pretty on brand. Co-founder Justin Dauman pointed out that growth for We Belong Here has always been tied to impact, with the idea that every ticket sold should translate into something meaningful beyond just the weekend itself.

“As We Belong Here continues to grow with intention, we are thrilled to create more opportunities to give back and empower the next generation of creativity,” said Dauman.

It also deepens the relationship between the festival and the University of Miami. Frost is not just being brought in as a name partner — it’s being positioned as part of the ecosystem, helping shape how music education and live culture intersect in the city. For students, especially, that connection feels real.

This announcement comes off the back of a big 2026 edition, where the festival expanded to three days for the first time and brought tens of thousands out to Virginia Key. At the same time, it kept leaning into sustainability and community efforts, including a post-festival beach cleanup with HumanityCares.

Over the years, We Belong Here has grown from a smaller, more intimate gathering into one of Miami’s more distinct electronic festivals. The waterfront setting, the sunset sets and the overall focus on atmosphere over excess are still very much at the center of the festival. That part has never changed.

Announcing 2027 this early shows confidence in where things are heading and gives people the chance to start planning ahead. Loyalty presale tickets are set to drop this week, opening the door for returning attendees to lock in their spot for year six.

As We Belong Here continues to expand, the Frost partnership offers a glimpse into what that growth could look like — not just bigger crowds or longer lineups, but deeper roots in the city itself.