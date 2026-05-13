Play it again or I might “Drop Dead”

On April 17, pop star Olivia Rodrigo graced us once again with her musical intelligence through the release of her new song “drop dead.” This is the first in a series of 13 songs from her third album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” set to be released later this year on June 12.

Rodrigo has not put out a single since 2023 which may be why the song was quick to gain popularity with her music video reaching nearly 6 million views within the first 24 hours. This is the largest debut so far in Rodrigo’s career.

As opposed to speculation that this would follow the heartbreak theme expressed throughout her previous albums,“drop dead” can be added to her short list of love songs. An article from The New York Times describes it as the “most visceral evocation of dreamy romance that Rodrigo has released yet.”

The single combines rock tones with a familiar pop feel that Rodrigo’s fans are more than familiar with. The ethereal soft tone and catchy tune express her yearning and pure infatuation for her newest crush.

“drop dead” showcases a whole new sound for Livies to enjoy, leaving them something to listen to while they impatiently await her new project.