Baseball is more than a game for J.D. Arteaga

From the outside, University of Miami baseball coach J.D. Arteaga seems to have the life every aspiring coach dreams of.

He played Division I baseball, six years of professional baseball and now coaches a four-time national champion program.

But, his life has been far from perfect; yet his faith anchors him.

When he was 16, he lost his father. Then, early in his coaching career, he lost his teenage son.

His father, Juan Diego Arteaga, Sr., passed away from a heart attack during his sophomore year at Westminster Christian.

As a teenager, navigating life and baseball without a father was incredibly difficult.

“I think we all grow up and our parents are our heroes, and then we get to the age where they don’t know what they’re talking about, and then maybe later, in our 20s, they might be right,” Arteaga said. “And then when they’re gone, they’re absolutely right. I learned that they’re absolutely right at an early age of 16.”

In 2018, Arteaga’s son, Ari, died in a car accident. The loss deeply affected his family and the Miami community deeply.

A man who has felt the pain of tragedy and experienced the unthinkable refuses to let his legacy be defined by tragedy, even after Ari’s death.

Faith is central to Arteaga’s family and personal life.

“Without faith, it’s impossible to get through this day called life,” Arteaga said. “Without that, we’re kind of lost and wandering, and everything that I know and accomplished has been through Jesus.”

After his son’s death, he and his wife started the Ari Arteaga Foundation with the mission “to provide scholarships to students who shine Ari’s unique light and characteristics.”

“Life is complicated, life gets difficult, we forget that other people are out there in need,” said Ysha Arteaga, Arteaga’s wife. “It’s a simple act of kindness, go do one nice thing that day.”

According to his wife, Arteaga is a “no bull—t” type of coach. The goal is always to win, make it to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. each year and bring home another national championship.

Aside from winning, Arteaga wants to leave a lasting impact on each of the men who come through the Miami baseball program.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr., a four-year infielder for UM who graduated in 2025, grew closer to Arteaga during his time as a player.

David Lebowitz, Contributing Photographer / Head Coach J.D. Arteaga takes the mound with his team to make a pitching substitution, March 20, 2025.

“Off the field, it’s almost like he’s an older brother that will mess around with me,” Gonzalez said. “He genuinely cares, and he’ll ask me how work is going. He goes the extra mile to establish that relationship with his players.”

Arteaga strives to mentor his players as he would his own son.

“Obviously, my job depends on winning and losing, but I get just as much pleasure as when a former player brings his son by and says, ‘This guy made me the man I am,’” Arteaga said. “As good a program as we are, I’d say 90% of our guys are not going to play in the big leagues. They’re going to be fathers, they’re going to be husbands, they’re going to be a lot of things. And to me, it’s making them the best men possible.”

With faith at the center of it all, Arteaga was raised Catholic and continues to lead in a way that reflects Jesus.

“Last year was the first time that the team was very faith-oriented, and I think it had something to do with JD,” Gonzalez said. “On Sundays, a good group of the guys would go to mass before or after games, and JD and his wife were always there, and I think that says a lot about his leadership.”

“He’s got 35 to 40 sons, that’s how he is with them,” Ysha said. “He’s raising them the same way [as Ari], there’s absolutely no difference.”

Arteaga could’ve chosen a different path. After playing for the Miami Hurricanes from 1994 to 1997 and leading them to four-straight College World Series appearances, he went on to play professionally.

He was a 26th-round draft pick by the New York Mets and spent six seasons in the Mets, Astros and Rangers minor league organizations.

In 2003, Arteaga left his aspirations to play in MLB behind and returned back to Coral Gables as the program’s pitching coach.

“I was in spring training in ’03,” he said. “I think they were nine games into the season down there, and they called and offered me the job, and I went into the general manager’s office of the Rangers and retired to go coach college, and his response was, ‘You have a chance to get to the big leagues this year.’”

It didn’t matter that Arteaga was at the cusp of fulfilling every young player’s dream. He always knew he wanted to end up with the Miami Hurricanes.

“It was always his dream to be the head coach at the University of Miami,” Ysha said. “That was always the main goal.”

“I think J.D. embodies Miami,” Gonzalez said. “Anyone in the baseball community in Miami knows J.D. Arteaga.”

Although he is only in his third year as head coach, Miami baseball is nothing new to him. He’s a Cane who bleeds orange and green.

After leaving professional baseball behind, Arteaga joined Miami’s staff as a pitching coach on March 4, 2003, under head coach Jim Morris. He’s been with the Hurricanes ever since, and some may argue he never truly left.

Last season, the Hurricanes advanced to a super regional, where they lost to the Louisville Cardinals by one run.

Arteaga hopes to build off that momentum.

“I remember, as a player, we would leave Omaha and make reservations at the hotel for the following year because we knew we were coming back,” Arteaga said. “I want to be a program that every year we’re in contention to get to Omaha.”