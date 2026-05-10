One final chant: Senior Sebastian prepares to unmask

Whether you’re lounging by Lake Osceola, cheering in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium or grabbing lunch in the dining hall, chances are you’ve seen Sebastian the Ibis rallying the University of Miami community.

As a 2025 inductee into the Mascot Hall of Fame, Sebastian has become an unmistakable symbol of Hurricanes spirit — but the students behind the beak remain unknown.

The students selected to wear the suit work in complete secrecy — balancing classes, friendships and campus life while keeping their identity hidden from nearly everyone around them. It isn’t until graduation that the mask finally comes off.

This semester, the senior Sebastian will walk the Watsco Center graduation stage, revealing themselves for the first time and passing the role to the next generation.

“You feel like a rock star, you have an entire stadium there in front of you. Then you go from that to, okay, I’m myself again,” said the graduating Ibis.

The Miami Hurricane agreed to withhold the student’s identity until he is publicly revealed at graduation.

The student athlete’s “double life” has defined his time at UM. Besides cheering on the ‘Canes at sporting events, Sebastian can be booked for weddings, birthday parties and even corporate meetings during the week.

The student described how he often entered an event as the center of attention, then returned to class as a regular UM student without any of his classmates realizing the mascot sat among them.

“There are times I’ve had an hour between class because I have to do an event in Shalala, for example, and then get back to class [very sweaty],” said Sebastian. “In the last month, I’ve put up 22 appearances and I love it.”

This student grew up “bleeding orange and green.” Now, he is the captain of the squad of Sebastians, supervising and mentoring each student who dons the mask, supporting the next generation of “hatchlings.”

“It was not something I even thought was possible or a journey I saw myself going on,” Sebastian said. “Now, it’s the only thing I’ve done in college because I give my life to that, and that’s what I’ve done for years.”

Sebastian added that he was not originally in the physical shape needed for the job, but the hiring team felt his passion and determination was deserving of the coveted role.

“I showed up, and they told me when they hired me that I needed to gain fifteen pounds,” Sebastian said. “I know I didn’t get the job based on anything physical, but I had the heart, and I love it.”

Sebastian said that his friends encouraged him to try out because he thought his personality and character were perfect for the job.

“I kind of just tried out on a whim,” Sebastian said. “I was never one to enjoy the spotlight or being the center of attention, but since then it’s become something I absolutely love.”

Like many university mascots, the students behind Sebastian remain anonymous until graduation, a tradition that protects the illusion and complicates their everyday lives. To maintain that secrecy, the students often go to great lengths.

“I’ve never been so manipulative in my life,” Sebastian said. “Literally last night, I had to make up the craziest excuse to kick my friend out of my apartment.”

For him, the challenge is not being able to share defining experiences of his college career.

“[Lying] does honestly suck because it’s such a big part of our lives that I want to tell people about it.”

Each student-athlete puts in rigorous training to withstand the heat that comes with cheering at football games and outdoor events, even hydrating four days before the game.

Sebastian shared that he did not take this hydration policy seriously, and he passed out in the football locker room following their first appearance in the costume. He emphasized that the physical toll can be intense, but it’s the emotional payoff that keeps him showing up.

“All the smiles you put on people’s faces and the experiences we’ve had so far outweigh any negative things associated with this job,” Sebastian said. “It’s not even close.”

He described the Ibis as the “Mickey Mouse of South Florida”, a character whose vibrant energy electrifies crowds and ignites joy in fans. He explained that this connection is not just felt by the crowd, but by the person behind the mask.

“Just seeing the way that you can bring positive change in other people’s lives brings me up as well,” Sebastian said. “And so it’s been absolutely phenomenal to just see how I can have that impact on people and to bring people together like that.”

The student described his role as “the peak of my life.” He says that he’s learned a lesson of positivity that he will bring with him even after he walks the graduation stage.

“Sebastian brings people together. He brings people joy regardless of their age,” he said. “[I want to] be that person who brings people joy, that people want to be around.”

As UM’s senior Sebastian walks the stage, his time, talent and heart will shine through as he wears the costume one more time and delivers the final chant: C-A-N-E-S.