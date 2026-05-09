Sosa’s two homer afternoon powers Miami past Louisville 10-8

Playing its final home game of the season at Mark Light Field, the Hurricanes relied on determination and grit to deliver one last victory in front of the Miami faithful, winning 10-8 over Louisville.

Making his first start at first base this season, junior Alex Sosa crushed a 388-foot two-run homer over the right field wall in the bottom of the first inning, giving Miami a 2-1 lead.

Sosa’s home run was his first of four hits amidst a scorching 4-for-5 day at the plate.

He followed up his two-run home run with another in the third inning to deep center field, landing 417 feet away from home plate.

Down 8-7 in the sixth inning, Miami was able to fight back with a three spot in the button of the frame.

Freshman Gabriel Milano roped a base hit to shallow left center to begin the inning. The third baseman has been dazzling offensively in the absence of Daniel Cuvet, hitting .300 and going 5-for-13 over the weekend.

Milano’s single was followed by another two-run home run, this time off the bat of shortstop Vance Sheahan.

With two outs and Max Galvin standing on second, Sosa had his fourth hit of the night, a base knock to right field to extend Miami’s lead 10-8.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor/ Sophomore Right-handed Pitcher AJ Ciscar watches his pitch on Friday, February 13, 2026.

After a disastrous Saturday night from the Hurricanes bullpen in the game two loss, they were able to bounce back to pick up the series win, stepping up after Sunday starter AJ Ciscar gave up six runs in 2.2 innings. Ciscar has now allowed six runs in three of his last four starts.

Freshman left-hander Sebastian Santos-Olson delivered 2.1 scoreless innings, giving Miami’s offense the opportunity to rally for the comeback victory

Jack Durso and Lyndon Glidewell each threw one inning of no hit baseball to close out the game.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander, Glidewell, painted the corners in the ninth inning, striking out three consecutive batters looking.

Neither starting pitcher had their best outing, as Louisville’s Colton Hartman surrendered six runs on five hits in 2.1 innings. The Cardinals used five pitchers in the losing effort.

Miami hit four home runs off Louisville pitching that included a 427-foot homer from freshman Dylan Dubovik in the bottom of the third inning. Dubovik shined, going 2-for-4.

The Hurricanes’ defense, which has been a cause for concern all season, faltered once in the first inning as Ciscar had a throwing error.

Louisville’s Zion Rose remained hot against Miami pitching, securing two hits including a lead off double which he scored on.

Miami (35-15, 15-12 ACC) outhit Louisville (27-25, 11-16 ACC) 13-10 in Sunday’s slugfest, while Hurricanes pitchers combined to strike out 14 Cardinal batters.

The Hurricanes head to Tallahassee for a three-game series against Florida State beginning Thursday in their final regular-season series of the year.

With plenty on the line, the matchup between the bitter rivals promises to be must-see baseball.

First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 6 p.m.