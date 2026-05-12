Little Jam Fest returns to UM, building community through music

Little Jam Fest, a family-focused music festival, returns to the University of Miami for its third year on May 16 at the Student Center Complex.

What started as a local event has quickly grown into a tradition for South Florida families, blending music, creativity and community into a full-day experience.

Created by Miami-based children’s entertainment company, Jam with Jamie, Little Jam Fest has steadily expanded in both size and impact. Each year, it draws over 1,000 attendees.

The festival is centered around live music and interactive programming, but its appeal goes beyond entertainment. It offers a space where families can spend time together in an engaging and creative way, intentionally designed for both children and parents.

This year, the festival introduces a new initiative, the “Empowering Young Voices” contest, in partnership with The Miami Foundation. The program invites children across South Florida to submit musical performances for a chance to win $250 and perform live on the festival’s main stage.

Three young performers will be selected, each presenting an original song and a cover. The addition of this contest reflects a broader focus on giving young performers a platform to share their creative talents in a supportive environment.

Founder Jamie Kolnick, whose company has spent nearly two decades creating music experiences for children, sees the festival as more meaningful than a typical family event.

“Music has a way of building community in the most natural way,” Kolnick said. “When families are singing and moving together, something meaningful happens.”

That sense of connection is what sets Little Jam Fest apart. While many children’s events are designed primarily for passive entertainment, this festival encourages participation.

Parents are not just there to supervise, they are part of the experience. From singing along during performances to joining in on interactive activities, the event is structured to create shared moments, not separate ones.

The festival will feature a wide range of programs designed to appeal to different age groups and interests. Attendees can expect live musical performances, interactive jam sessions, sensory-friendly play zones and creative craft stations throughout the day. Local and national brand activations, along with food and beverage options available also contribute to the event’s well-roundedness.

Since its launch, Little Jam Fest has continued to grow across South Florida, expanding both its reach and its partnerships. In 2025, the festival was recognized by the City of Miami Beach with an official proclamation declaring “Little Jam Fest Day,” highlighting its increasing cultural presence in the community.

Past events have also partnered with organizations such as Baptist Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Miami Children’s Museum, strengthening its connection to the local community.

As the festival continues to expand, it shifts from being a simple event to something more that fosters connection, creativity, and community across South Florida.

Bringing Little Jam Fest to campus creates a stronger connection between the university and the surrounding community, positioning UM as a place where local initiatives can thrive. For students, it’s a reminder that the campus can serve as more than an academic space, it can also be a hub for creative and community-driven experiences.