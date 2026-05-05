Miami’s 2027 recruiting class + Breaking down Canes Hoops & Baseball’s series loss

Breaking down where things stand with Miami’s 2027 recruiting class and previewing targets to watch at each position as the Hurricanes aim to land a top 10 class in the country. Canes Baseball’s streak of six straight series wins was snapped on the road at NC State over the weekend. Recapping all of the action from UM’s high-scoring three-game series and why they fell short. Men’s Basketball head coach Jai Lucas continues to add more pieces to Miami’s squad for next season, landing two sharpshooter guards out of the portal that put up big numbers last year. Analyzing what they bring to the table in Miami’s quest to finish top three in the ACC in 2026-27.