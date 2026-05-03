Miami track and field posts strong marks at UNF East Coast Relays

The Miami track and field team closed out its regular season with multiple standout performances at the UNF East Coast Relays at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday and Saturday.

The Hurricanes recorded several top-five program marks and podium finishes in their final tune-up before the postseason.

Miami wasted no time making an impact. Kennedy Sauder opened Friday with a first-place finish in the high jump, clearing 2.11m.

Jocelyn Pringle improved her second-best mark in program history in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 63.75m, placing second.

The Hurricanes’ throws group continued its strong showing as Lauren Kirby placed third in the shot put with a mark of 15.09m.

On the track, Evan Pena delivered a standout performance in the men’s 5000m. His personal best-time of 14:34.23 earned third place and ranks fourth in program history.

Miami carried that momentum into the second day of competition.

Desmond Coleman overcame a three-hour rain delay to win the men’s discus with a throw of 55.24m.

Freshman Adriana Kruzmane placed second in the women’s triple jump with a mark of 12.80m, while Magdaline Campo tied for third in the high jump, clearing 1.73m.

With strong performances across both the men’s and women’s teams, Miami showed its depth across multiple events heading into the postseason.

The Hurricanes will next compete at the ACC Outdoor Championships from May 14-16 in Louisville, Kentucky.