Finding Her Voice: Ximena Hidalgo on Journalism, Identity, and Growth

In this special edition of Catch Up Canes, we sit down with University of Miami senior Ximena Hidalgo, an aspiring broadcast journalist whose journey spans from Venezuela to the U.S. media landscape.

Hidalgo shares her story of moving to the United States at a young age, discovering her passion for journalism early, and building her career through hands-on experience at UMTV, where she has served as Executive Producer for both UniMiami and NewsVision. As founder and president of the university’s student chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, she has also worked to uplift and connect Latino voices on campus.

In this interview, she reflects on her internship experiences with Telemundo, the challenges and advantages of navigating the industry as a Venezuelan woman, and the evolving role of Latino journalists in a predominantly English-language media space. She also offers advice for students just starting out and shares what she hopes her future in broadcast journalism will look like.

This conversation is a thoughtful look at identity, ambition, and what it means to pursue your voice in today’s media world.