Hebron sets Penn Relays record, leads Hurricanes 

The Penn Relays, the oldest, largest and arguably most iconic track and field meet in the United States, celebrated its 130th anniversary this year at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

Drawing athletes from high school to college and beyond, the three-day event, held Thursday through Saturday, brings in more than 100,000 spectators and 20,000 competitors each year.

Senior Sanaa Hebron stole the show for the Canes, taking first in the women’s 400-meter hurdles Thursday night with a time of 55.30. The mark ranks her fifth in the NCAA this season and broke the meet record of 55.36 set in 2024 by Savannah Sutherland.

The victory marks just the third time a Hurricane has won the event at the Penn Relays, joining Dominique Darden (2006) and Tameka Jameson (2010).

Hebron’s time sits just shy of her personal best of 55.21, where she currently ranks second in program history.

The reigning ACC champion returned on Saturday to compete in the women’s 4×400-meter relay alongside Iyonna Codd, Nandy Kihuyu and Gabriella Grissom. The quartet placed fourth in the Championship of America race, finishing in 3:34.27, just two seconds behind Texas A&M, which won in 3:32.31.

Miami entered the weekend with strong momentum after several standout performances earlier in April, including a school record in the 3000-meter steeplechase and multiple top-five program marks across sprint and field events. The results at the Penn Relays continue to reflect a team building toward peak form at the right time in the season.

The Hurricanes have one meet remaining before championship season begins. Miami will travel to Jacksonville next weekend for the UNF East Coast Relays starting Friday.