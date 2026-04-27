Breaking Barriers in Broadcast: Antonio Mora on Media, Identity, and Legacy

In this special edition of Catch Up Canes, we sit down with award-winning journalist Antonio Mora, Frances L. Wolfson Chair at the University of Miami Department of Journalism and Media Management. With a career spanning decades, Mora has anchored for Good Morning America and Al Jazeera, earning numerous honors including multiple Emmy Awards, Peabody Awards, and a national Edward R. Murrow Award.

In this interview, Mora reflects on his unconventional path from corporate finance law to broadcast journalism, the challenges he faced as a Cuban-American in a competitive industry, and the evolving landscape of Latino representation in media. He also shares personal insights on identity, storytelling, and what it means to build a lasting legacy both on and off the screen.

Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or simply interested in the intersection of media and culture, this conversation offers a compelling look into the life and career of one of the industry’s most accomplished voices.