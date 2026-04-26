Nine Hurricanes selected in 2026 NFL Draft

The best football prospects in the world gathered together in Pittsburgh, Pa. for the annual NFL draft from April 23-25. After an incredibly successful season for the Hurricanes, they had nine players drafted to the league — tied for the fourth-most of any college this year and tied for the third-most in program history (modern era).

With the 10th overall pick in the draft, the New York Giants selected offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. The American Samoa native was the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line for the past three seasons, and was regarded as one of the best offensive lineman in the nation. Mauigoa was the 2025 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner, given to the most outstanding lineman in the ACC each year. Expect him to start from day one for New York as he protects second-year quarterback Jaxon Dart.

Just five picks later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive end Ruben Bain Jr. — arguably the best defender in all of college football this past season. With 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, Bain won the Ted Hendricks award for the nation’s best DE and ACC defensive player of the year.

Later in the first round, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Bain’s edge rushing duo Akheem Meseidor. Finishing last season as first team All-ACC and second team All-American, Mesidor was a dominant force on Miami’s defensive line the last two seasons. He will look to help the Chargers compete for a title with veteran defensive end Khalil Mack on the opposite side of him.

In the third round three more Hurricanes were selected.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer/ Sixth-Year Redshirt Senior quarterback Carson Beck and Sophomore tight end Elija Lofton celebrate after a touchdown on November 8, 2025.

The Arizona Cardinals took quarterback Carson Beck with the 65th overall pick. After six seasons and two different schools, Beck turned his attention to the NFL following a season in which he helped the Canes reach the CFP National Championship. The Jacksonville native has a chance to start from day one in Arizona, but only time will tell if he’s the Cardinals’ future star at the helm of the offense.

OT Markel Bell was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles three picks later. Already boasting one of the best lines in the NFL, Philly adds 6-foot-9, 346-pound Bell to bolster the edge of the offensive line. Bell started all 16 games for the Hurricanes, allowing no sacks last season.

Later in the third, the Minnesota Vikings took safety Jakobe Thomas. With 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, and two forced fumbles last season, Thomas was a weapon on the Hurricanes defense, embodying the physicality and violence the team played with. In Minnesota, he will look to be the same swiss army knife he was for the Canes in 2025.

The Buccaneers paired Bain with safety Keionte Scott in the fourth round. The nickel corner was another hard-hitting ball hawk with the ability to change the game on his own, making one of the greatest plays in Hurricane history with his pick-six in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State. With five sacks and two defensive touchdowns he will bring some explosiveness to Tampa Bay’s defense.

In round six, the New York Jets took guard Anez Cooper. Cooper was the third offensive lineman taken for the Hurricanes, as he earned all ACC honors his final three seasons at the ‘U’. Cooper is expected to add depth to the interior offensive line in New York.

Nine picks later, the Rams selected wide receiver C.J. Daniels, who impressed with spectacular catches and reached pay-dirt seven times last season.

The nine Hurricanes drafted over the weekend are tied for the most since 2017 and the first time the Canes had players drafted in the top-10 in consecutive years since 2004 and 2005.

Four Hurricanes were signed as undrafted free agents, including James Brockermeyer (Falcons), Wesley Bissainthe (Chiefs), Keelan Marion (Falcons) and David Blay (Patriots).