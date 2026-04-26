Ahead of ACC Championships, No. 14 Miami rowing closes out record-breaking weekend in Lake Wheeler

The No. 14 Miami Hurricanes rowing closed out the regular season at Lake Wheeler with a dominant performance that included only first or second finishes in 11 races across the two-day regatta, highlighted by a 1V8 victory in 6:18.81 and multiple program-record performances.

The Canes rowed with the kind of speed, depth and confidence that turns a good regatta into something that feels a lot like a warning.

Because this wasn’t just about winning races. It was about setting the tone.

It was about rewriting what this team is capable of — in real time.

Friday cracked the door wide open.

The 2V4 got things started the way great crews do: by setting the tone and then immediately raising it. A program record fell — 7:16.75 — only to be broken again less than 24 hours later. Not a one-off. Not a perfect race they’ll spend weeks trying to replicate.

Just the team’s new standard.

The 3V8 followed, carving out its own piece of history with a record-breaking performance that didn’t just showcase speed, but depth — the kind of depth that separates solid programs from dangerous ones.

And by the time the 1V8 and 2V8 took the water, it was clear that Miami wasn’t chasing results.

They were setting them.

Then Saturday happened — and everything sharpened.

Photo credit: @CanesRowing via X // Members of the Miami Rowing team prepare for Day 1 of the Sarasota 2k Invitational in Sarasota, Fla. on March 26, 2026.

The 1V8 delivered the kind of race you build a postseason run on. Clean. Controlled. Unbothered by the moment.

Their 6:18.81 wasn’t just a win over ranked competition — it was another program record, breaking the one they had set just a week prior.

That’s the part that stands out most.

The Hurricanes are not just getting faster. They’re getting faster quickly.

Right behind them, the 2V8 matched that energy with a record of its own, clocking in at 6:26.01. Another razor-thin margin, another reminder that Miami’s speed doesn’t stop with one boat.

It stacks across the lineup.

And that’s where this weekend really separates itself.

Because even beyond the wins and records, the consistency is what lingers. Miami finished first or second in 11 races — a number that says just as much about the team’s identity as it does about its performance.

Head coach James Mulcahy called it “incredible racing,” but what it really looked like was a team settling into itself at exactly the right time. The confidence was unmistakable.

And still, something feels unfinished.

Watching this group, there’s a sense that they’re not satisfied with these results — they’re building something with them. With the ACC Rowing Championships taking place soon, it’s paramount that this team keeps this momentum going.

But if Lake Wheeler was any indication, Miami isn’t showing up hoping to compete.

They’re showing up ready to win.

The Hurricanes will take to the water again May 15 for the ACC Rowing Championships.