ICE whistleblower’s testimony confirms our greatest fears

The Trump administration has denied accusations of negligence in the training of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers for months, even amid the horrible killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Now, Ryan Schwank, a former ICE lawyer, has confirmed many of these criticisms and brought critical information to light in his testimony to Congress.

The administration, through its own purposeful negligence, has created an army of poorly trained thugs funded by American tax dollars to terrorize immigrant communities in the U.S.

Schwank accused the Department of Homeland Security of lying about cutting ICE training to the detriment of its officers, including legal training surrounding officers’ use of deadly force. He called ICE’s current training program “deficient, defective and broken.”

This testimony finally confirms what many ICE critics have been screaming out for everyone to realize as the Trump administration has ramped up its anti-immigrant operations.

“For the last five months, I watched ICE dismantle the training program, cutting 240 hours of vital classes from a 584 hour program,” Schwank told Congress. “Classes that teach the Constitution, our legal system, firearms training, the use of force, lawful arrests, proper detention and the limits of officers’ authority.”

The horrors that we have seen ICE officers commit in the past few months now make sense. Officers are not properly trained to do their jobs, and then they are thrown into high-pressure situations with the expectation that they can do their jobs without harming innocent people. Trainees have also been deceived into thinking that they can enter homes without judicial warrants, according to Schwank.

The lack of training is unacceptable given that DHS received $170 billion under the Big Beautiful Bill, a significant legislative funding package passed last year. Before the second Trump administration, ICE’s budget hovered around $10 billion, and has since ballooned to $85 billion.

Even with all of this new money, it seems most of the funding has been used to hire ICE officers quickly and not to improve their training. The Trump administration has gutted proper training and thrown them into the streets as human disasters waiting to happen.

Somehow, Republican Congress members still dared to push for even more funding for ICE, amid the controversy. However, the DHS has been shut down as of Feb. 14, after Congress failed to pass a bill to fund its operations before a stopgap measure lapsed.

It will likely be harder to pass a new funding bill after Schwank’s testimony, even as the White House attempts to negotiate with Congressional Democrats.

Congressional Democrats are asking for “masks off, body cameras on” reforms for ICE officers, as well as calls for officers to conduct themselves like other national and local law enforcement agencies and to tighten warrant requirements.

However, none of these measures are enough. ICE has tarnished the reputation of law enforcement in this country to a point where it should no longer be allowed to continue.

Congress must abolish ICE.

Its existence flies in the face of true American values of freedom and Constitutional rights. ICE has consistently infringed upon Americans’ 4th and 5th amendment rights over the last few months, and these are infringements that cannot be forgiven quickly by soft reforms.