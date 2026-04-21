Hurricanes Hall of Fame welcomes 2026 induction class

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum (UMSHoF&M) will induct 10 new members as part of its 56th induction class on Thursday, April 23 at the Watsco Center.

Founded in 1966 by eight UM alumni who served as Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, UMSHoF&M is a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing important Hurricane student-athletes, coaches and administrators.

The organization prides itself on celebrating those who excelled in their respective sport, contributed to the success of Hurricane athletics and elevated UM reputation through their achievements and championships.

“On behalf of the U.M. Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, it gives us great pleasure to announce the 2026 Class of inductees, which is composed of UM athletes from seven different sports,” said UMSHoF&M President Mark Drobiarz. “We will celebrate this diverse class and showcase their outstanding accomplishments from their Miami career[s].”

This year’s class features influential athletes and coaches who have made a lasting impact on Hurricane athletics.

The group is headlined by former running back Duke Johnson (football, 2012-2014), UM’s all-time leading rusher who went on to play eight seasons in the NFL.

Multiple Olympians will also be inducted on Thursday.

Sam Dorman (diving, 2010-2015) represented both the United States and Miami on a global stage at the 2016 Rio Olympics, earning a silver medal in men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard. Shakima Wimbley (track & field, 2014-2017), was an elite sprinter who earned multiple NCAA championships and All-American honors.

On the coaching side, Mark Richt will be inducted (Football Head Coach 2016-2018), who led Miami to an ACC Coastal Division title and Orange Bowl appearance in 2017. Richt also participated as a quarterback in the early 1980s for the Hurricanes.

Other names include Wendy Foote (basketball, 1974-1978), Bryan Garcia (baseball 2014 -2016), Savanah Leaf (volleyball, 2012-2014), Mike Rumph (football, 1998-2001), Duane Starks (football, 1996-1997) and Phallon Tullis-Joyce (soccer, 2015-2018).

“[I am] honored and humbled to join the UM Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026,” said Dorman on his instagram. “Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this incredible journey. Once a Cane, always a Cane.”

Alumnus Sam Dorman, class of 2015, dives off a springboard during practice at the UC Pool this summer. Dorman won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the synchronized 3 meter springboard event. Photo courtesy Samuel Montero

Including the Class of 2026, only 382 honorees have been inducted to UM’s hall of fame in the university’s 101 year history. With fewer than 400 total inductees in over a century, the selection remains one of the university’s highest athletic honors.

In addition, former Hurricanes baseball player and longtime supporter Tommy Adams will receive the UMSHoF&M Distinguished Service Award during the ceremony.

Each new class into the Hall of Fame not only honors past excellence but also sets a precedent for the standards of athletics at Miami.

Tickets to the event are $200 for single tickets, a regular table of 10 can be purchased for $2,000, Sponsor Tables of 10 for $2,750, which includes preferred seating, and a limited number of Platinum Sponsor Tables for $5,000.

Tickets and tables can be purchased by clicking here.