It’s time to put an end to the protein epidemic

A simple stroll through Whole Foods will have you sick of the word protein in about five minutes.

Protein popcorn, protein soda, protein cereal.

“Big Protein” is taking over. I’m so over people adding protein to literally everything, because it’s really not all it’s cracked up to be.

With the sheer volume of health-related TikTok influencers, it’s only natural that their viewers would become more and more interested in the foods they are eating.

It makes sense that companies are utilizing the protein fad as a marketing tactic, rather than something actually good for its consumers.

Even major celebrities are jumping on the trend, as seen with the launch of Khloe Kardashian’s “KHLOUD Protein Popcorn.” Starbucks also recently added a protein cold foam to their menu to keep up with the trending health kick.

According to an article by MedicalNewsToday, many companies partake in what’s called “proteinwashing,” where they market their products to have high amounts of protein.

While this is true, these same products also contain multiple additives. They are typically high in sodium, saturated fats and sweeteners.

In January of this year, the Trump administration updated the U.S. dietary guidelines, recommending 1.2-1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily rather than the previous 0.8 gram recommendation.

However, an article by Johns Hopkins argues that individuals don’t need to be eating more protein to be healthy, they need to be gaining protein from several different natural sources because “not all proteins are created equal.”

Seafood offers omega-3 fatty acids, important for brain health, while plant-based proteins such as lentils offer fiber and antioxidants. Red and processed meats, however, have higher levels of saturated fat which can cause heart problems if consumed in large amounts.

This sudden drive for protein rich snacks is not just linked to social media trends. Some studies are showing that the hype surrounding protein consumption is linked to an increased use of GLP-1s.

“Since GLP-1 drugs lead patients to lower their caloric intake, every calorie consumed means more,” said a CNBC article. “Protein intake is more important to prevent muscle loss.”

The widespread use of these weight loss drugs have also been highlighted in celebrities and tv show stars.

Layla Taylor, known for being one of the stars of the Hulu show Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, recently opened up in the fourth season of the show about her eating disorder and struggle with overuse of GLP-1s.

“Appearance is everything here (Utah),” said Taylor in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

She explained how easy it was for her to obtain the drug, despite already being underweight when she started taking the medication, and how this stemmed from a harsh beauty standard among the Utah community.

So, before you pick up that gallon of protein ice cream from Target, it’s important to look at the rest of the nutrition facts on the back of the package. You may come to find out that the “healthy alternative” isn’t doing much for your health at all.