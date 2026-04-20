Hurricanes can’t complete sweep, lose 14-6 to Stanford in series finale

A statement sweep slipped away Sunday, April 19, as Miami fell 14–6 in the series finale against Stanford in Palo Alto, California at Klein Field.

It wasn’t sophomore AJ Ciscar’s day on the mound. The right-hander gave up six hits, six runs (five earned) and walked two in 2.2 innings pitched.

Stanford right-fielder Brock Sell on the way to a three hit-day, roped a single and an RBI single to right field that moved the Cardinal lead to 6-4.

The majority of Miami’s offense came in the early portions of this ballgame, scoring all of its runs in the first four innings as neither starting pitcher had its stuff.

Nick Dugan, a 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher, went two innings and allowed four hits and three runs.

UM’s bats came out hot in the first inning, plating two runs on three hits. The leadoff man, Jake Ogden started the momentum with a leadoff double.

Down 6-4, Daniel Cuvet hit a 409-foot blast to deep left field for a two-run home run to tie the game. However, the homer from Miami’s third baseman marked the Hurricanes last offensive output of the afternoon.

Stanford’s Japanese star Rintaro Sasaki followed Cuvet’s long ball with a 409-foot two-run home run of his own in the bottom of the fourth inning.

From that point, the Cardinal never wavered. It scored at least one run in each of the following innings besides the sixth.

Errors continue to plague Miami as they picked up four in the losing effort. Golden Spikes Award Watch List recipient, Cuvet, conceded two of the errors.

Freshmen Sebastian Santos-Olson and Jack Durso, both with Long Island ties, took the mound.

They each performed on opposite sides of the totem pole.

Santos-Olson allowed three runs on two hits in 1.1 innings of work, while Durso was dominant over two innings, allowing no hits.

Miami used seven pitchers in the losing effort, Stanford (17-19, 7-11 ACC) similarly used six.

But, Stanford out hit Miami 16-to-9 and had 20 runners in scoring position compared to Miami’s eight.

The Hurricanes (29-11, 10-8 ACC) will travel back to Coral Gables and head to Boca Raton on Wednesday to take on the FAU Owls.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. and can be found on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.