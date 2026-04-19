IMMEDIATE REACTION AND STANDOUTS from Spring Game and MBB Transfer Portal Breakdown

Hurricanes Football just gave the world its first real glimpse into how the team will look after reaching the national championship last season, and new QB1 Darian Mensah went nuclear in his Miami debut.

Recapping everything that happened at Miami’s Spring Game and diving into the best plays and performances of the day. Breaking down how each positional group looked over the spring window and giving early predictions on who will start at each spot next season.

Canes Men’s Hoops and Head Coach Jai Lucas are on the hunt for players to add out of the transfer portal, and they just landed their next cornerstone duo at Point Guard and Center. Evaluating Miami’s two newest signings in Acaden Lewis and Somto Cyril and how they will fit into Jai Lucas’s system next year.