Evans and Cuvet lead Canes to 6-3 Friday night road win over Stanford 

In the wee hours of the morning on the East Coast, the Hurricanes took down the Stanford Cardinal 6-3 in Palo Alto, Calif. The win saw the Canes improve to 28-10 on the year and 9-7 in conference play.

Starting pitcher Rob Evans took charge for the Hurricanes, throwing a career-high 7.2 innings, allowing just four hits and two runs, all while earning eight strikeouts.

Junior third baseman Daniel Cuvet handled things on the offensive end, with three hits and two RBIs on the night.

The Hurricanes started out hot, scoring twice in the first inning thanks to an Alex Sosa RBI ground out and Derek Williams RBI sac fly to score another.

Pitching stayed strong until the bottom of the third when Stanford struck back, as Japanese phenom Rintaro Sasako ripped an RB single to left center field.

The Hurricanes responded quickly in the fourth. After a scorching double from Derek Williams, Brylan West fired a single right back up the middle, bringing home Williams. West moved to third on back-to-back groundouts and scored on a Parker Warren balk to give UM a 4-1 lead.

Defense and pitching took charge for both teams the following couple of innings. However, after over six innings of practically being untouched, the Cardinal finally got the best of Evans, with Eric Jeon launching a home run to deep left, bringing the score to 4-2.

The ninth inning saw Miami gain some insurance thanks to Cuvet, who launched a double to deep left center, scoring two, and making the game more or less out of reach for the Cardinal.

Stanford mustered just one run in the bottom half of the inning, and Miami walked away with a hard-fought conference victory.

Miami will look to get another series win against Stanford on ACCNX this weekend.